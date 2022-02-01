BHE replacing major transmission line from Spearfish to Gillette

SPEARFISH — Black Hills Energy will begin its second phase to replace a major transmission line from Spearfish to Gillette next month.
Marc Eyre, vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy said the company just wrapped up the first phase to replace the 230kv transmission line from Rapid City to Spearfish, at a total cost of about $20 million. In February it will begin the second phase to replace the major transmission line. The line, Eyre said, transmits energy from the company’s Gillette Energy Complex in Wyoming.
The line, he said, is part of a larger common use system for the regional transmission network, for use by multiple utilities and partners, with costs spread out over the region. The project, he said, provides high paying jobs for at least 50 residents of the Black Hills, and will last through the first quarter of 2023.
“We talk a lot about safety and reliability,” Eyre said. “So, providing safe and reliable electricity to our customers is obviously one of our top priorities. To do that we continually invest in aging infrastructure and we are replacing that. So really that’s what this is. Due to the critical nature of this line, we wanted to do this in a way that would not interrupt services to customers while we are building it.”
The improved line, Eyre said, will not only withstand weather events better, but it will serve a growing customer base as more people move to the Black Hills.
“This line is a critical line for serving our customers here in the Black Hills,” he said. “If the Black Hills continue to grow, and as we see more and more extreme weather events, having these lines upgraded and in good condition to serve the customers is critical. It’s really a key part in providing reliable service to our customers.
Eyre said the cost of the transmission line replacement will be spread out to customers across the entire region. Here locally, Black Hills Energy customers should not see more than a 1/100th of a cent increase per kilowatt/hour.
Black Hills Energy serves 72,000 customers in the Black Hills area and parts of eastern Wyoming. Eyre said he does not expect customers to have any service interruptions while the work is taking place, nor will there be any traffic disturbances.
