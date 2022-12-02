LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Black Hills Roundup has done it again.
For the fifth consecutive year, the Belle Fourche rodeo earned top honors being named the best Medium Rodeo of the Year within the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association. The award was presented Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Nev., at the beginning of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
“It’s pretty cool to win the first time let alone five in a row,” said Clay Crago, a long-time committee member and former chairman. “It’s a shout-out to the committees, the stock contractor – Powder River Rodeo, Dan Mundorf, all our specialty acts, all the personnel who helps us put the rodeo on. It’s a shout-out to them and a pat on the back.”
Powder River Rodeo was nominated to be in the running for Stock Contractor of the Year.
Held during “Cowboy Christmas,” a period around the Fourth of July, the rodeo will celebrate its 104th edition in 2023 running from June 30 to July 4. “Cowboy Christmas” is when contestants are in a mad dash from rodeo to rodeo in an attempt to compete at as many as possible at a time when big money is up for grabs.
“Cowboy Christmas, over the Fourth of July … it’s katy bar the door. Them cowboys are hurrying up, go get on a bronc, go rope a calf, go rope a steer, get to the next rodeo, and make as much as they can in a five, six days,” Crago said.
Some, he said, will compete at a dozen rodeos in that period, and Belle Fourche throws out the welcome mat for them.
“It’s amazing how they’ll schedule their rodeo circles to do it,” Crago said. “We go against … probably 150 rodeos in the country, and then to come down to the top five, and now win it five years in a row, the contestants know Come to Belle Fourche.”
Crago said the 2023 event will be the same quality rodeo as in years past.
Bobby Kerr signed on to be the specialty act at the event. He won the Dress Act of the Year award Wednesday night.
“We keep progressing and trying new things and doing anything we can do to get the cowboys and cowgirls coming to Belle Fourche to compete at the Roundup,” Crago said. “To win five medium rodeos of the year, it’s just unreal.”
Competing against Belle Fourche were: Amarillo, Texas; Coleman, Texas; Claremore, Okla.; and Gunnison, Colo.
Winning Small Rodeo of the Year was Abbyville Frontier Days in Abbyville, Kan.
It competed against rodeos in Blackfoot, Idaho; Coulee City, Wash.; Goliad, Texas; and Yuma, Colo.
The Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award went to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas. It competed against Houston, Texas; the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City; San Angelo, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas.
The Pendleton Round-Up in Pendleton, Ore., won the Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year award. It competed against rodeos in Caldwell, Idaho; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and the Days of ’76 in Deadwood
Black Hills State University alumnus Joey Williams, who placed seventh in the world standings in breakaway roping, along with her husband Taylor Williams, won Nutrena Horses of the Year in break away roping with Baybe Bullet, that they call Baybe.
“It means a lot coming from trying to raise horses and make the best you can. It’s a real honor one of the ultimate goals you can have,” Taylor Williams said of the 11-year-old horse they raised. “She’s got pretty quick feet and she scores. She scores so well. In the breakaway event, things happen so fast.”
“I was pretty happy with the year. It was a pretty fun year and looking back on it, it’s pretty cool to finish in the top 10,” Joey Williams said.
She said she was thrilled to receive the horse of the year honors.
“That is pretty much as cool as getting to go to the NFR,” she said. “It was the icing on the cake. I couldn’t have asked for a more prestigious award, and getting voted in by your competitors and the people you rope against is pretty neat. I was pretty proud of her.”
Competing at 57 rodeos in 2022, sometimes with all three of her kids in tow, sometimes by herself, or a combination of them, the logistics of the task are daunting.
But having a rodeo companion that runs hard makes things a bit easier.
“She just gives it 100% every time. She’s just so consistent from the second I back her into the corner, consistent with the way she scores and runs the calf. If I ride her and do my job she’s so consistent,” she said.
Rickie Engesser, of Spearfish, took ninth in the standings.
South Dakota contestants at the NFR include Levi Lord, of Sturgis, in team roping; Jr. Dees, of Aurora in team roping; Jessica Routier, of Buffalo in barrel racing; and Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, in barrel racing.
