LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Black Hills Roundup, in Belle Fourche, won the PRCA Pro Rodeo Medium-Sized Rodeo of the Year Award at the PRCA Awards Banquet Dec. 1, in Las Vegas.
Rodeo Rapid City with the Black Hills Stock Show earned top honors in the Largest Indoor Rodeo category.
For the full story see Friday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
