BELLE FOURCHE — Downtown Belle Fourche business owners and Black Hills Roundup committee members hashed out their differences in an impromptu meeting called Wednesday night over the planned route change for the annual Fourth of July parade.
Monday, the city’s Public Works Committee, approved the route for this year’s parade. Much like last year, when road construction blocked its traditional route, the parade will bypass the city’s business district on State Street – a point business owners were upset about.
The meeting, held at the Belle Fourche Area Chamber of Commerce, began somewhat tense, but ultimately ended with business owners and Roundup committee members seeing eye-to-eye, agreeing to work together supporting each other, and the initial thoughts for a new event on State Street on the Fourth of July.
Traditionally, the parade, attended by around 25,000 people, would travel from 10th Avenue along State Street to Highway 85 where it would lead the approximate 300 floats to National Street and back to the high school.
But citing pushback from the state Department of Transportation in addition to medical response concerns along Highway 85, the route will travel down State Street to 8th Avenue, past Hermann Park, and then ultimately returning to the high school.
Following several months of discussion, the Roundup committee voted in January to permanently change the route.
“That’s the best route for us and for you guys (the business owners). We understand what your concerns are. That was our decision, and we’re sticking to it I guess,” said Clay Crago, a member of the committee.
When the parade went along Highway 85, two lanes would be blocked off, allowing two-way traffic plus the returning floats to travel at the same time. But with 10,000+ vehicles traveling Highway 85 daily including heavy semi truck traffic, combined with at times ruckus float participants, committee members felt it was only a matter of time before a serious injury occurred – thus the impetus to move the parade from the busy highway.
Business owners were concerned that moving the route away from their storefronts would hurt business.
Deb McCart, owner of the Olive Branch, 501 State St., said the day of the Roundup Parade is one of the store’s best days of the year.
“People from all over come in and shop. It exceeds Christmas,” McCart told the Pioneer before the meeting.
Bob Croeni, owner of Relic Diggers on State Street, said the day of the Roundup Parade is also one of the biggest days of the year for his business.
“We have people who have set up out front of the store for years. We get lots of customers both before and after the parade,” he said before the meeting.
Following the 90-minute meeting, both groups understood where the other was coming from and both agreed to help the other succeed.
The Roundup is hosting a street dance on State Street on the Fourth of July and a street closure has been approved starting at 2 p.m. that day. When committee members said this at Wednesday’s meeting, new ideas from business owners were formed. At the top of the list was possibly seeing if the street could be closed for the entire day to host a sidewalk sale or a cowboy breakfast other such event.
“We don’t need the couch jockeys on Facebook stirring trouble,” said Keith Anderson, chairman of the Roundup committee said when he called for a united front.
“There’s plenty of that,” numerous business owners said, nearly in unison, agreeing to and understanding the need for the route change
The parade route topic, and its final approval by the full council, is slated to be on the Belle Fourche City Council agenda Monday.
Deb Holland contributed to this report.
