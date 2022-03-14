BH Research Symposium to be held March 22-24

SPEARFISH — The 24th annual Black Hills Research Symposium hosted by Black Hills State University will take place March 22-24 and feature Dale Claude Lamphere as the keynote speaker.
On March 22 and 23, oral presentations will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Swarts and Trump Conference rooms inside the Student Union. Poster presentations will occur March 23 from 3-5 p.m. in the Hive Lobby of the Student Union.
Lamphere will speak March 24 from 4-5 p.m. in Meier Hall Auditorium. All symposium events are free and open to the public.
Lamphere has completed over 70 major public commissions, and his work explores a broad range of materials and subjects. The common thread that runs through his work is the lyric gesture and full volume that he sees in his mountain and prairie environment.
“The Hive”, a 20-foot sculpture at the roundabout of Jackson Boulevard and Ames Avenue, was designed by Lamphere to honor the ongoing collaboration of the Spearfish community and Black Hills State University. He now focuses encouraging future artists and giving back to the community of the Arts in South Dakota. Lamphere received two honorary doctorates, one in Public Service from Dakota Wesleyan University, and the other in Fine Arts from South Dakota School of Mines.
Persons with disabilities requesting accommodations for this event or more information may call (605) 642-6698 or email Desy.Schoenewies@BHSU.edu or Sharman.Adams@BHSU.edu.
