LEAD — “Art About Art,” will be the theme of the next show in Lead.
The show will open at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center with a public opening reception from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, and it will run through Dec. 30. More than a dozen pieces of artwork will come from members of the Black Hills Post Naturalist Art Movement, an organization based in Lead which invites artists from throughout the Black Hills to come together to discuss post naturalist work and explore creativity together.
“We have a pretty active group,” said Cary Thrall, who helped start the organization. “Our group gets together once a month and we talk to each other ands how our artwork and progress.”
For this show, Thrall said participants have chosen to create pieces that are based on work from other artists.
“Everybody is picking an art piece, or up to three, and doing their rendition of it or some kind of visual or creative conversation about the artwork they chose,” Thrall said. “Each of the pieces will have a little writeup that will display the original artwork chosen, as well as give credit to the original artist.”
For example, Thrall said she is creating pieces based on work by an aerial photographer.
“Art About Art,” will feature works by artists from Belle Fourche, Rapid City, Lead and other areas throughout the Northern Black Hills. Thursday’s reception will be open to the public and will feature light hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
