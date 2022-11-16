BH Post Naturalist Art Movement to feature ‘Art About Art’ show.jpg

LEAD — “Art About Art,” will be the theme of the next show in Lead.

The show will open at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center with a public opening reception from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, and it will run through Dec. 30. More than a dozen pieces of artwork will come from members of the Black Hills Post Naturalist Art Movement, an organization based in Lead which invites artists from throughout the Black Hills to come together to discuss post naturalist work and explore creativity together.

