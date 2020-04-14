BH Pioneer reviews past events

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from April 9 through 12, in five-year intervals, between five and 40 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Black Hills State University’s softball team swept a doubleheader from Dakota Wesleyan by 12-2 and 11-6 scores. The first win ended a 17-game skid for the Yellow Jackets. Nia Shumpert collected a total of seven hits on the day.
Amanda Kopren of Black Hills State received the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s women’s golfer of the week honor.
Spearfish’s Damian Hall won three events at the Queen City Classic track meet. He claimed top honors in the boys’ 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes.
Ten years ago (2010)
Belle Fourche’s Brady Bisgaard earned second-team, All-State boys’ basketball honors. He helped the Broncs finish 16-4 on the season.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Lead-Deadwood’s Breynn Feterl won the girls’ 400-meter dash event at the Southern Hills Invitational track meet in Hot Springs.
Strong winds and temperatures in the high 30s greeted track athletes at the Queen City Classic. DJ Thompson of Spearfish snared top honors in the boys’ 800-meter run.
Twenty years ago (2000)
Area track athletes met state meet qualifying standards at the Queen City Classic. Spearfish’s Deming Haugland (boys’ high jump), Joe Mathis (boys’ 200-meter dash), Ross Reede (boys’ 100 dash), and the boys’ 4x100 relay did so. Lead-Deadwood’s Aaron Feterl met the state qualifying standard in the boys’ high jump.
Almost 100 snowmobile riders competed in the Terry Peak Hillcross. Organizers were hoping for roughly one-half that number.
The Spearfish School Board approved Activities Director Jerry Miller’s recommendation to favor switching the volleyball and girls’ basketball seasons. This will be included as part of a South Dakota High School Activities Association survey. South Dakota is one of four states having girls’ basketball in the fall and volleyball in the winter.
Twenty-five years ago (1995)
Lead-Deadwood’s Kyle Morris won three events at the Hot Springs Invitational track meet. He claimed top honors in the boys’ triple jump, long jump, and 110-meter hurdles events.
Spearfish’s Brent Herrboldt met state meet qualifying standards at the Queen City Classic track meet in two events: boys’ long jump and triple jump. Lindsey Young did likewise in the girls’ 400-meter dash for Spearfish, with the Spartan boys’ 4x100 relay also meeting the standard.
Thirty-five years ago (1985), Spearfish Star
The Old Timers Wrestling Meet featured 65 entrants, all of who had previously wrestled at the high school or collegiate levels. Winners included Belle Fourche’s Graydon Dailey (154-pound weight class), Lead-Deadwood’s Joe Barrett (196), and Spearfish’s Mike Kadera (168).
Forty years ago (1980), Queen City Mail
Spearfish earned runner-up honors at the Spearfish Invitational girls’ golf tournament. LeeAnne Sachau of Spearfish was second with an 18-hole score of 80. Belle Fourche’s Denise Shaw finished fourth with an 82.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.