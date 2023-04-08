SPEARFISH — During the monthly meeting Wednesday, Letti and Scott Lister were presented with the American Legion Spearfish Post 164 and District One Good Samaritan Awards.

The Black Hills Pioneer was selected by the members of the Spearfish American Legion Post 164 to receive the Post “Good Samaritan of the Year” award. The gist of this award is to recognize those individuals or groups who give of themselves to help others. The Black Hills Pioneer believes in “Civic Engagement and Volunteering in our Communities.” At the district meeting, they were selected as the American Legion District One Good Samaritan moving to be one of the eight finalists for the State Award. The winner will be announced at the Department Convention in Oacoma, June 9-11. 

