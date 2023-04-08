Pictured are, from left: Skip Johnson, American Legion Spearfish Post 164 commander, Black Hills Pioneer Publisher Letti Lister, Pioneer Production Manager Scott Lister, and Post Vice-Commander Buck DeWeese. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — During the monthly meeting Wednesday, Letti and Scott Lister were presented with the American Legion Spearfish Post 164 and District One Good Samaritan Awards.
The Black Hills Pioneer was selected by the members of the Spearfish American Legion Post 164 to receive the Post “Good Samaritan of the Year” award. The gist of this award is to recognize those individuals or groups who give of themselves to help others. The Black Hills Pioneer believes in “Civic Engagement and Volunteering in our Communities.” At the district meeting, they were selected as the American Legion District One Good Samaritan moving to be one of the eight finalists for the State Award. The winner will be announced at the Department Convention in Oacoma, June 9-11.
The Black Hills Pioneer works to make a difference in the civic life of our community. Their civic engagement involves developing a combination of knowledge, skills, values, and motivation to make a difference. Volunteering is one of the forms of civic engagement. It plays a valuable role in shaping how to interact with our community and become active citizens.
Throughout the year, the Black Hills Pioneer supports The American Legion and other local and area Veterans organizations, the Lookout Mountain Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, the Spearfish Veterans Monument committee, the Black Hills State University Jacket Ride supporting Veterans scholarships, and the Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair “We’ve Got Your Six.” The partnership with the Black Hills Pioneer supports the mission of helping Veterans. Actions speak; they donate $250 for free advertisement to these events.
As Veterans Day approaches, the Black Hills Pioneer has a large insert with recognition of veterans in the communities, information and knowledge, veterans and the public could use, as well as understanding of military values. By Memorial Day, a new insert on flag etiquette, National Poppy Day, and the true meaning of Memorial Day is distributed. For Independence Day, a third insert serves the communities to bring awareness, knowledge, and values to make a difference.
The Black Hills Pioneer is committed to civic engagement through their publications but also through their actions. Each year the staff volunteers to support local needs. At Christmas in lieu of a gift exchange, they collected money for the DAV transportation van, this year they supported the South Dakota Service Dogs. In December, they ran a subscription special with the intent to collect cold-weather items for local kids. They gathered hats and gloves for the children at West Elementary.
“After reading the list of our work compiled by the Spearfish American Legion, even Scott and I were moved by the scope. I rarely stop to take inventory of our specific tasks,” said Letti Lister. “Our team just pulls together on projects and gets it done, because it’s the right thing to do. When we receive recognition like this, it is truly on behalf of the entire network of staff here at the Pioneer. It’s made even more special when it comes from the ultimate providers of public service, our military veterans. We owe every freedom we have to them.”
District 1 is located in Northwestern South Dakota. It includes Butte County, Corson County, Dewey County, Harding County, Lawrence County, Meade County, Perkins County, and Ziebach County.
