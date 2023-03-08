LEAD — In its first year of fundraising, the Black Hills Mining Museum has already raised close to $100,000 in money and in-kind gifts toward its $14 million capital campaign.
Gordon Phillips, director of the Black Hills Mining Museum, said last week a staff challenge that asked mining museum employees and supporters to find 100 people to give $100 or more, resulted in about $51,425. Other separate donations include an anonymous $30,000 gift, and about $10,000 in in-kind contributions.
Phillips gave the fundraising update at the museum’s annual banquet and membership meeting, which drew about 85 attendees to the Dakota Gold headquarters in Lead, Feb. 28. The banquet was also a fundraising event that brought in more than $2,500 in donations, and 19 new members.
Brian Tideman, chief operating officer for Pete Lien and Sons gave the keynote speech about the positive impacts of mining.
Following the banquet, Phillips said a little more than 30 people stayed for the business meeting, when the membership elected six new officers. This year’s Black Hills Mining Museum Board will be comprised of David Wolff, professor emeritus and dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Black Hills State University; David Vardiman, a retired mining industry geological engineer; Steven Job, who worked in mining for over 30 years; Donna Job, a paralegal at Johns and Kosel in Lead; Laird Klippenstein, of Pete Lien and Sons; and Mark Rantapaa, the Black Hills operations manager at Dakota Gold Corp.
Sponsors for the Black Hills Mining Museum annual banquet included Coeur Wharf, RCS Construction, and Lynn’s Dakotamart.
The Black Hills Mining Museum is actively raising funds to build a new facility that will provide a professional display space, conference and meeting rooms, temperature controlled, dust free archive space, and more. The proposed new space would also be ADA accessible, and would provide more parking, specifically for tour busses.
A proposed design for the new facility has two levels. The main level would be flush with the parking lot, allowing handicap accessibility. It would include a greeting area, the public museum, a café area with gold panning, restrooms and a dedicated space for the underground mining simulation tours. Additional conference rooms and office areas would also be included. An elevator and stairs would lead to a second level, where the museum would store its archive materials for research, as well as support areas for staff and more storage.
“The design and intent is to represent the heritage and history of this community while providing a functional and efficient space that meets the needs of the museum,” he said. “This is a concept. This is the start of a discussion. This isn’t representative of a final design. We also feel the design could add a gateway effect as you enter Lead, and draw visitors into the museum.”
Though the current plans for a new building remain conceptual, Phillips has asked the community to pull together to help make the new museum a reality. Combined individuals typically give more funds than corporations, and so he asked the community to consider becoming members of the Black Hills Mining Museum by providing donations. He also said there are opportunities for the community to help in other ways, including volunteering and raising awareness about the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.