BH Mining Museum gives fundraising update, elects new board at annual banquet .jpg

Black Hills Mining Museum Director Gordon Phillips gives an update about fundraising progress to build a new facility for the museum. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — In its first year of fundraising, the Black Hills Mining Museum has already raised close to $100,000 in money and in-kind gifts toward its $14 million capital campaign.

Gordon Phillips, director of the Black Hills Mining Museum, said last week a staff challenge that asked mining museum employees and supporters to find 100 people to give $100 or more, resulted in about $51,425. Other separate donations include an anonymous $30,000 gift, and about $10,000 in in-kind contributions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.