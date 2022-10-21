BH

Black Hills Harley-Davidson is slated to sell to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. The sale, hoped to take place by the end of the year, will impact all five locations – Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City and Wall. No jobs are slated to be changed or go away. Courtesy photo

RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C.

Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.

