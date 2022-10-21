Black Hills Harley-Davidson is slated to sell to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. The sale, hoped to take place by the end of the year, will impact all five locations – Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City and Wall. No jobs are slated to be changed or go away. Courtesy photo
RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C.
Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.
Reiman said the business has 90 employees across all locations, and seasonally they employ more than 500.
“No jobs are slated to be changed or go away,” he said. “Everybody will remain with the organization.”
Additionally, Reiman said all scheduled rider and charity events, for which the Rapid City location has become known, will continue as normal. “We do not anticipate a change with the new organization,” he said.
Partners Reiman, Doyle and Burgess have owned Black Hills Harley-Davidson since 2000. The Rapid City location is a full service Harley-Davidson dealership that boasts the largest selection of motorcycles, parts, accessories, and apparel in the Midwest. Additionally, Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosts ‘The Rally at Exit 55,’ where more than 120 vendors gather during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The business also rose above supply shortage challenges to celebrate a banner year of sales last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.