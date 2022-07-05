BH Gather to Grow Festival to feature wellness for all ages

LEAD — Community wellness and mindfulness will be the focus July 15-17 as the Black Hills Gather to Grow Yoga Festival kicks off in Lead.
The festival will feature a 95-hour in-person yoga training, as well as variety of other yoga and wellness activities, including family yoga sessions, a yoga story time with activities, live music, community sessions with wellness tips, and vendors will also be in Manuel Brothers Park.
Cary Thrall said her business, CAT Scratch Studios is presenting the event in collaboration with Tristyn Jackson, with assistance from Emily Kutil. She said the idea for the event came from discussions with Jackson about bringing a yoga teacher training to the area. That combined with reaching out to local wellness professionals, produced the festival that will aim to support all ages in mind and body.
Thrall, who has been a yoga teacher in the Northern Hills for many years, said she is looking forward to the event. “I know, having been a yogi in the area for so long, every single person who is involved with this is all about supporting people,” she said. “Community sessions vary and they all synthesize our theme Gather to Grow. The opening sessions and closing collectives are geared toward general audiences. The event will include self-care pieces, creative placemaking, and a closing meditation. Each session is unique, yet focused on supporting people deep and wide and bringing our community closer together. It’s been so cool to have these people coming together to offer so much to our town.”
Dr. Ryan Allen of Lumin Therapy, LLC from Sioux City, Iowa, will facilitate the yoga teacher training. Other key instructors involved will include Lead-Deadwood Middle School Counselor Sara DeBeaumont, yoga instructor Scottie Bruch, Kat Baum of Inner Voice Studios in Spearfish, musician Steve Thorpe of Lead, breathwork expert Josh Sieler, and more. Hearst Library Children’s Librarian Micole Davis will also host story time yoga with an art activity.
Thrall said she encourages participants to register online, using links provided at the Black Hills Gather to Grow Festival Facebook page, or on the CAT Scratch Studios Facebook page. However, registrations at the door will also be available. If there is inclement weather, Thrall said the Handley Center and Christ Church Episcopal Church in Lead will host sessions, while the yoga teacher training will be at Christ Church Episcopal.
“I’m so happy that we can bring this to Lead and I hope people will get out there and join us and just experience this emerging spring,” she said. “If people are able to come and enjoy the sunshine, spread the joy, learn and grow together, that’s what we’re hoping for.”
