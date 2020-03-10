BFMS will showcase murder mystery this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche Middle School theater department will present “Butler,” a three-act comedic murder mystery at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center Theater.
The play was written by Reva Potter and Nathan Schreier and directed by Potter and Rachel Munce. Potter said the production has an enthusiastic cast and crew of 50 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders. Set in 1965, the play tells the story of the talented Butler family, invaluable assets to the wealthy Dearborns and also aspiring detectives. In a humorous household of suspicious characters, the Butlers must clear their father’s name and locate the missing jewels by apprehending the true culprit.
Potter encouraged all to join the cast and crew for an evening of fun and suspense, and supporting the young actors and the middle school theater program.
“The Belle Fourche Middle School actors and set crew have worked these past weeks to create a suspenseful and fun show, full of intriguing, humorous characters, and surprising effects,” Potter said. “They are ready for an audience to impress and as their director, I know their performance will be a treat for all ages.”
The cast list includes: Alexis Anderson; Nathan Bowers; Josh Brill; Billy Bryan; Aleyah Carbajal; Baylee Clendening; Lainey Crago; Addison Drain; Jasmine Dunlap; CJ Gaines; Curtis Hanzlik; Adeline Hayes; Dierks Hayworth; Sidney Hendricks; Garet Huston; Allison Jewett; Madison Johnson; Glenn Kauffman; Leah Lambert; Brenna Leitner; Wyatt Lesmeister; Teddy Long; Riggin Lutter; Allie Mailloux; Kai Marshall; Paige Mertens; Mandi Mitchell; Sophia Mitchell; Kateri Mousseaux; Tommy Nash; Lilly Nore; Isabella Opbroek; Darian Pesicka; Irelyn Peterson; Bella Peterson; Serenity Pinkerton; Ari Richter; Corbin Rowe; Carston Sechser; Rose Sprigler; Peyton Staley; Ethan Staley; Timmy Thompson; Sophia Thompson; Lily Tippman; Zach Tonsager; Kyha Trainor; Abby Vissia; Radlie Williams; and Nyomi Woltkamp.
Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students. The Belle Fourche Area Community Center is located at 1111 National St.
