BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche Middle School students, and some kindergarteners, Thursday celebrated those who have sacrificed for our country and paid homage to those who have served in the Armed Forces during its 25th annual Veterans Day program.
Community members poured into the school gymnasium where dozens of kindergarteners lined up to lead visitors in the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America.”
Belle Fourche Mayor Randy Schmidt offered the welcoming message and read a Veterans Day proclamation.
The middle school band and choir performed a dozen patriotic songs and ceremonial recognitions. In addition, the seventh-grade program team performed a skit called “Who are America’s Favorite Heroes? It’s Our Veterans!” A handful of seventh graders played a patriotic game show skit.
Reva Potter, middle school teacher and one of the event’s organizers, said that seventh graders collected interesting and fun facts about the U.S. military. The program sported a Jeopardy-style presentation of the student research, involving categories like “Bragging Rights,” “Mascots & Anthems,” and “Speaking in Acronyms.”
Belle Fourche Middle School staff and students honored JoAnn Stephens, naming her this year’s “Outstanding Veteran Program Supporter.” Stephens is a middle school teacher and one of the founders of the school’s Veterans Day program 25 years ago.
“With the help of (local veterans), Joann (Stephens) was part of a partnership that would last for over two decades, and counting, and bring patriotic education to a few thousand Belle Fourche Middle School students,” Principal Kevin Smidt said.
Stephens’ father was a veteran and part of her motivation to continue helping to coordinate the program each November.
“Yes, Joann Stephens truly has been an amazing supporter and an inspirational creator of the BFMS Veterans Day program, and we want her to know how much we appreciate her time and dedication to our veterans and our students,” Smidt said.
The program capped a week’s worth of Veterans Day activities in the middle school, including local veterans who presented to students, a flag retirement ceremony, a White Table remembrance, and flag etiquette.
After the retirement of the colors, veterans and guests stayed and enjoyed a punch and cookie reception.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.