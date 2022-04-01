BELLE FOURCHE — Four Belle Fourche High School students coordinated artistic creations aimed at raising local awareness and paying homage to war-torn Ukraine and the suffering being experienced from more than 5,000 miles away.
“Students are well aware of the atrocities happening in Ukraine and keep up on the daily news,” said Jana Bastian, mixed media teacher who oversaw the students and their art. “We talked about it, and it felt right to acknowledge the struggle on boards, as a way of dealing with the sadness. We also knew of the impact locally, on Julia Bevier and her Ukrainian family.”
Bastian told the Pioneer Thursday that four students in her mixed media class opted to spend a few weeks together creating three boards that now grace the upper wall of the main hall just outside the office on the first level of the high school.
Choosing to celebrate Ukraine, the art represents a juxtaposition of the country’s beauty with sunflowers, the nation’s flower, with photos of the horror and destruction playing out at the hands of Russian military.
The stark contrasts of images exhibited on the boards has already received a lot of attention from students and staff at the high school, Bastian said.
Seniors Braxton Klocek, Theresina Seaman, and Hunter Cherveny, along with freshman Jet Jensen, Thursday proudly presented the art to Iuliia Bevier, a Belle Fourche woman and native of Ukraine.
When Bastian initially reached out to Bevier about the students and their art, Bevier said she was delighted.
“Knowing that high schoolers will be doing their research, working on pieces that are so near and dear to my heart, I felt an immense support,” she told the Pioneer Thursday. “I desperately wanted to share with our community about how beautiful Ukraine is. How kind, hardworking and sincere Ukrainian people are. How important Ukraine’s supplies are for global food market. How devastating this invasion is for Ukrainian nation and our land.”
As the reveal day neared, Bevier said she was filled with excitement as well as dread.
“I knew there would be tears,” she said. “… seeing all of the Ukrainian national symbols, President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, blue and yellow all over, sunflowers, beautifully displayed on the walls of the high school located in the little town of Belle Fourche felt surreal.”
Displayed alongside a drawing of a couple dressed in traditional Ukrainian attire hung photos of the damage and destruction occurring in her homeland.
“Burnt and destroyed buildings, wounded civilians, (a) mother holding her daughter’s hat while paramedics were trying to save that little girl’s life after being shot by Russian troops,” Bevier said, adding that the young girl didn’t survive. “A young mother to be who survived the bombing of the maternity ward in Mariupol, her and her unborn child passed away a few days later after that photo was taken.”
While she said she was touched to see the students’ efforts displayed proudly above the hallways’ lockers, the experience was triggering for Bevier.
“This all hit me all over again,” she said. “I knew every single building, every single story behind every photo that was displayed.”
Regardless, Bevier expressed gratitude for the efforts to create awareness and present her home nation in a beautiful and realistic light.
“Thank you for joining Ukrainians in this brave fight for freedom and independence,” she said. “Seeing support like this pick me and my people up when it feels like there is no tomorrow. Thank you for being Ukrainians.”
Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. A few days later, Bevier began working to fashion products for donation to support those suffering in her battle-scarred home country.
From her Belle Fourche home, Bevier, who is a stay-at-home parent to her children 7-year-old Nadia and 4-year-old Aleksandr, operates a small home-based business called KinderKrochet.
On the KinderKrochet Facebook page, Bevier offers shirts and other products for purchase, the proceeds for which go directly toward funding a handful of different humanitarian aid networks through her Ukrainian connections.
Each shirt purchased expresses support for Ukraine and the people suffering through the tragic conditions.
Funds raised by Bevier are sent to people she directly knows who funnel the essential aid to a number of nonprofit organizations, including those that provide aid to care for orphaned children, to pay volunteers who risk their lives to deliver food, water, medication, and other supplies to those trapped in the war-torn areas, and more.
If you are interested in purchasing a shirt or donating to the cause, visit the KinderKrochet Facebook page or email juliabevier@gmail.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.