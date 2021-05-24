BELLE FOURCHE –– Gray clouds hovered overhead Saturday as 84 Belle Fourche High School seniors graduated in a commencement ceremony held in the Lou Graslie Field.
“Although it’s a bit cool, today is a beautiful day,” High School Principal Mathew Raba said. “But the weather will not dictate whether or not today is beautiful; today is beautiful because we get to celebrate the accomplishments of the 84 men and women seated in front of me.”
Raba complimented the seniors for their determination, pushing toward their future goals during the unease caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They persevered through the most challenging 14 months in the recent history of our country and have overcome many obstacles out of their control to earn the right to be honored and deserve the recognition they are about to receive,” he said. “The future leaders of our country in almost every field imaginable sit in front of me. They are talented academically, athletically, musically, artistically, and have shown empathy and understanding to those that need it most.”
Brextin Garza-Clarkson, senior class president, opened the ceremony with a dedication.
After thanking the family members, friends, teachers, and school administration members on behalf of the Class of 2021 for all their efforts towards helping he and his classmates stay the academic path and cross the commencement finish line, Garza-Clarkson left the group with a Denzel Washington quote.
“You will fail at some point in your lives - accept that you will lose, you will embarrass yourself, you will suck at something,” Garza-Clarkson said. “There is no doubt about it. If you do not fail, you’re not even trying. Sometimes it is the best way to figure out where you are going. Your life will never be on a straight path. Never be discouraged, never hold back, give everything you’ve got, and when you fall, fall forward.”
Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard shared a message crafted for the graduation class and their supporters.
“These young people have worked really hard, and they’ve persevered through the toughest year I think any senior class has had to go through,” he said. “They not only persevered, they excelled.”
In closing, Willard echoed Raba’s sentiments about the Class of 2021.
“They are a special class,” he said. “They are leaders. If you watch the news, the greatest generation our country has seen is getting old and passing away. I look at these young faces and I think that this is the next great generation that’s going to help us through our trying times.”
School Board President Tammy Clem introduced Kendal Millett, the class’s salutatorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 4.14. Clem said that while in high school, Millett was active in National Honors Society, the school’s Youth Leadership Team (YLT), participated in the Best Buddies program, and volunteered as a U-6 spring soccer coach.
With plans to attend Southeast Technical College to study nursing, Clem said Millett hopes to work in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Millett thanked the ceremony’s attendees and voice appreciation for all the support throughout the class’ academic career – especially teachers and school staff.
“Not only have you educated us, but most of us have formed an unforgettable bond with at least one of you,” she said. “We will forever be grateful for each of our teachers.”
Transitioning her message into a more playful sentiment, Millett touched on some examples of her class’ sense of humor and fun times they’d had together.
“It all kind of started in sixth grade when we had a weird obsession with lime salt and pixie sticks,” she laughed. “And that’s when we knew how to have a good time.”
Fast forward a few years to the class’ eighth-grade year.
“Some rebellious shenanigans definitely occurred on our Math and Science Club trip, making it hard to forget that we were destined to cause some trouble,” Millett said, moving onto memories from high school. “As a freshman, you are supposed to follow the rules out of fear of the upperclassmen. We threw that out the window when we decided to start freshman fight week.”
Although the class’ junior year was different, impacted by the pandemic, Millett said she and her classmates made it through, and made it fun.
“The very last thing we did together involves our senior prank,” she said. “We blocked off the high school parking lot at 3 (a.m.) in the morning. It was cold and far too early for half of us to function. We ended up putting forks in the lawn at the high school and spending time together in the parking lot playing a variety of outside games.”
Saying she saved the best memory for last, Millet told one last story, more of an inside joke.
“Freshman year, we won the (award for) Homecoming float but this year we didn’t,” she said. “A little weird how that worked out, considering that our float was really good. We’re not mad, just disappointed.”
“The Class of 2021 isn’t easy to put up with – our families and teachers know this all too well,” Millett said, adding that procrastination and stubbornness were among the traits she said people dealt with concerning her class overall. “However, with all of this, we’ve become successful young adults that can achieve unimaginable things.”
Next, Clem introduced the class’ valedictorian.
“This year’s valedictorian will sound very familiar, almost the exact same,” she said.
With a 4.17, Kiah Millett, squeaked past her twin, Kendal Millet, to snag the class’ top honors.
Just like her sister, Kiah was active in YLT, National Honors Society, student council, Best Buddies, soccer, and helped with the middle school play.
After graduation, Kiah’s plans identically mirror those of her twin’s – attend Southeast Technical College to study nursing and hopes to work in the NICU.
After over a decade of obsessing and focusing heavily, almost too heavily, on her school grades, Kiah said she recently learned a valuable lesson.
“It wasn’t until recently that it became reality,” she said. “At the end of junior year, I found out I was first in class. I was thrilled and honored. But most importantly, I found out that Kendal was second – in other words, I was winning. It was at that moment (that) I knew that I wanted to be first.”
All her hard work had finally paid off, Kiah said.
“It felt good; I felt good,” she said. “But after the excitement passed, I thought, ‘That’s it? This is what I worked hard for – what I sacrificed for? I put all my free time into school for a five-minute speech?’” she said. “I was so concerned with being number 1 and beating Kendal that I had forgotten I still had a life to live and memories to make.”
The experience was underwhelming, Kiah said.
“I truly though that by winning, all my problems would fade away, and this great achievement would make everything perfect in my life,” she said. “But none of that happened.”
Halfway through her senior year, Kiah said she realized the problem of becoming fixated on a title. After that, she changed how she behaved for the last leg of high school.
“It took one person for me to realize how much I missed,” Kiah said. “He made me realize that I was becoming so fixated on my grades that I wasn’t having any fun and that I wasn’t happy. For three-and-a-half years, I was focused on just my grades.”
Taking a step back, she examined her prior choices and rearranged her life accordingly.
“I knew I had to change something,” Kiah said. “So, this past semester, I had fun, I was hardly ever home. I went out every chance I could … I cared more about finishing my senior year with good memories instead of sitting at that kitchen table getting that A.”
The epiphany redefined her priorities, Kiah said, adding that grades, ACT scores, and the like don’t delineate a person.
“I think a title does not define who you are, that doesn’t determine how successful you get to be – only you can do that,” she said. “You are the only person in your life that gets to tell you what is important.”
Learning to balance your drive to succeed with partaking in enjoyable activities in life is one lesson Kiah said she recently learned, and she conveyed its importance to her fellow classmen.
“You have to work hard throughout your whole life in order to survive and succeed,” she said. “However, working hard should not come at the expense of (missing out on) a once in a lifetime memory. You have to learn how to balance both happiness and success. … My lesson is – ‘Have no regrets after the achievement is reached. Nothing is more important than your happiness. … You have to prioritize the things that make you happy in life, and then focus on the goals and titles.”
