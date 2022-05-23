BELLE FOURCHE –– Eighty-four Belle Fourche High School seniors graduated Saturday in a commencement ceremony held in the Edwin Patranek Armory.
“The future leaders of our country in almost every field imaginable sit in front of me,” Principal Mathew Raba said of the seniors. “They are talented academically, athletically, musically, artistically, and have shown empathy and understanding to those that need it most.”
Senior class president, Kaylin Garza, opened the ceremony with a dedication.
“I am incredibly honored to speak on the class seated in front of me; to say that I am proud to walk across this stage is an understatement,” she said. “We have many memories with each other that I will carry forever. I’m excited for all the things that the Class of 2022 will do in the future.”
Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard shared a message crafted for the graduating class.
“We are experiencing some unprecedented times,” he said. “These are times of great challenges. But with those challenges come great opportunities. Graduates, we are counting on your generation to meet these challenges and make our world a better place.”
To assist the graduates on their future journeys, Willard offered two words of encouragement – “show up.”
“If your future includes attending a career and technical college or regular college, show up for class on time, every day, prepared to learn,” he said. “You’re paying for the classes. So, you might as well get everything you can out of it.”
For those planning to forgo further education, instead opting to enter the workforce, the same advice applies, Willard said.
“Show up on time every day with a positive attitude,” he said. “It’ll make you a great employee and your employer will take note of your willingness to do what is necessary to help their business grow.”
Willard’s guidance also applied, he said, to love and raising a family.
“If some day you fall in love, get married, (and) decide to raise a family – show up every day with a positive energy and be the best spouse and parent you can be,” he said. “A strong family is the core of a strong community.”
Finally, Willard advised the students support their friends in a meaningful manner.
“If a friend is going through some tough times – show up,” he said. “Be there for them. Help them find the support they need to make it through whatever they are experiencing.”
In closing, Willard offered congratulations and celebration to the grads and their supporters.
“You’ve completed the race of your childhood,” he said. “Now it’s time to start a new race that will determine your future and the future of our world. I am confident that you will rise to the challenge and show up every day to make the world a better place.”
School Board President Tammy Clem introduced Keeli Turbiville, the class’s salutatorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 4.125.
Turbiville offered recognition and thanks to her class’s supporters, including school administration and families.
“If it were not for your hard work and your dedication to us, we would not be sitting here today ready to embark on the next journey of our lives,” she said.
Lastly, Turbiville addressed her fellow classmates.
“Class of 2022, be proud of where you sit today and recognize what it took us to get here - all the hours spent studying and practicing, not to mention procrastinating, have led us here,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. The only person that can tell you that you cannot succeed is you. And you don’t have to listen.”
Prior to the presentation of diplomas, Reese McKenna, who was named valedictorian and had a cumulative GPA of 4.157, spoke to the class. After thanking teachers, parents, family, friends, and other supporters, McKenna spoke directly to her fellows.
“It’s crazy to think that four years ago, we were all thinking that the graduation for the class of 2022 could not come quick enough,” she said. “Our class has been very close since the time that we started school. We have been there to support each other through everything.”
Excited to see what the future has in store for herself and her classmates, McKenna wished the graduates luck.
“The home of the Broncs is now the home of future NASCAR drivers, nurses, musicians, electricians, mailmen, and so much more,” she said. “When we leave here today, let’s celebrate the accomplishments and memories that we have gained in high school. Congrats, Class of 2022 – it sure has been real.”
Willard, Clem, and Raba wrapped up the ceremony with the presentation of diplomas.
