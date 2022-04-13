BELLE FOURCHE –– Four members of the Belle Fourche High School Drumline crew presented Monday to members of the school board and administration
Micah Pennel, band and choir instructor at Belle Fourche High School, initiated Monday’s presentation by describing how he sewed his drumline seeds in Belle Fourche last year and how high school students participate in the activity.
“When I took this job, I had already thought about drumline as something that I kind of wanted to get started,” he said. “I already had … an established percussion crew. And I decided, ‘Well, I’ll just take (those students) and put them in this new role.’”
A drumline is a section of percussion instruments specifically designed to be played while moving as part of a musical marching ensemble. Drumline players attach instruments, such as drums, cymbals, and other percussive instruments, to harnesses or slings to be worn by the percussionist.
Pennel, who began working at the district in fall 2020, said that he was unsure whether the district previously had a drumline group of any capacity, and that he’d from his start hoped to spark some interest on the topic.
“… it seems new to a lot of people, and a lot of people seem to enjoy it,” he said.
According to High School Principal Mathew Raba, it has been roughly 10-15 years since the school had a drumline group.
The drumline, Pennel said, is an independent entity from the coursework he instructs the band and choir students within his classroom. The six-member group meets twice a week before school to practice.
“We just kind of play tunes, learn tunes, and have a good time,” he said.
The group performs with instruments purchased from the drumline crew at Black Hills State University. Pennel said the purchase was mutually beneficial as the instruments served to upgrade those that the Belle Fourche students previously utilized while offering BHSU’s drumline crew additional funds toward the purchase of new equipment of their own.
“They were raising money to buy a brand-new set of their own and they needed just a couple thousand more dollars to meet their goal, and they were looking to get rid of theirs anyway,” he said. “And the drums we had at this high school were ancient and falling apart. And so, I decided that we would invest in BHSU’s future, and in ours, and we got some more, better quality drums for our group, as well.”
Given that the activity is still in its infancy within the district, Pennel said that interest has been growing since he brought his drumline vision to life last year.
“It has become, this year, an auditioned group from band,” he said, adding that an audition basically consists of a student’s demonstration that they can keep a beat, which is paramount in percussive musical instruments. “And then, we kind of throw (a student) into the percussion world. So, I have a clarinetist, a flautist, and a bass guitarist, as well as percussionists, this year and they’ve been a great addition.”
Although the drumline crew is newly blossoming, Pennel said that the group has become what he refers to as the “traveling music program.”
“So, if we want music to be represented at some (event), this is the group that I typically turn to because they are easily travelable, and they are kind of a smaller version of the band,” he said.
Pennel said the group has performed at a number of venues including at one of the elementary schools during homecoming week, basketball games, and more. Last summer, he said he loaded the group and their instruments into the back of his pickup truck and strutted the drumline crew through last year’s Fourth of July parade during the Black Hills Roundup festivities.
The group has also participated in fundraising activities to fund new uniforms and to keep atop maintenance of the group’s instruments.
“As you can see on my bass drum (player) here, our cool new uniforms that we got this year,” Pennel said. “We got some overalls and then each one of them painted their own design on their own set of overalls. They have a little bit of ownership over their uniform.”
In late February, Pennel said the group jumped on the opportunity to travel and perform at Brandon Valley High School, located just east of Sioux Falls, which hosted the Minnesota Percussion Association Percussion Ensemble Invitational exhibition.
The group elected not to enter the exhibition to contend for a scoring position within the competition, instead opting to compete for judge feedback, earning them a certificate which recognized the group’s performance.
Pennel said the drumline crew has been invited to perform at BHSU’s Spring Music Festival, slated for April 30, on the college campus green.
“So, if anybody has their afternoon free on Saturday the 30th (of April), head over to BHSU and they’re going to have their own ensembles, my band, and the drumline is going to play, Spearfish High School is going to play, and a lot of local bands are going to play at that thing,” he said. “It’s just kind of like a sit in the park, have a snack, and listen to some music. So, we’ll be there for that.”
Following Pennel’s informational presentation related to drumline at the high school, the school board requested a taste of musical stylings from the group members present at the meeting.
Drumline drums are designed and tuned for maximum articulation and projection of sound, as marching activities are almost always outdoors or in large interior spaces. As such, Pennel suggested that those who attended Monday’s school board meeting, which is held in the relatively small sized administrative office within the district’s central office building, plug their ears due to the percussion instruments’ penchant for sound projection.
Many of the board and visitors Monday headed Pennel’s advice while the four drumline crewmembers in attendance offered a short presentation of their skills. The drumliners present Monday included sophomores Ariana Richter, Carlie Reeves, and Lorelei Seaman, and senior Albert Key. The group currently boasts six members, however, sophomore Madison Howard and junior Connor Johnson were unable to attend Monday.
Following applause from the board, Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard commended the group’s efforts.
“When you’ve got something good going, you want to show it off,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.