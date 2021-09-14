BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School students, adorned in their full Bronc spirit, celebrated homecoming coronation Monday evening. Seniors Brooks Clooten and Kaylin Garza, above, were dubbed this year’s king and queen.
The ceremony started with members of the Belle Fourche B-Club, clad in purple and white, escorting parents of the homecoming royalty.
The other homecoming court candidates included Nevaeh Balderas, Terlin Cazer, Gabe Heck, Dru Keegan, Allison Labrier, McKenzie Lyons, Reese McKenna, Ryker Audiss, Tristin Hendricks, Treyton Johnson, and Aidan McCarty.
