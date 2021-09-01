BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche Development Corporation (BFDC) Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate work being done to expand the rail siding at the Belle Fourche Industrial and Rail Park.
“It’s wonderful to have this culmination today,” BFDC Executive President Hollie Stalder said. “Transportation is key to industry supply in the tri-state region, which we’re known for here (in Belle Fourche) … From feed and seed supply to plastics, steel, oil, and gas, the Belle Fourche rail siding provides the means to connect to our customers.”
Federal Railroad Administration and South Dakota Department of Transportation grant funds were awarded to construct a $2.4 million rail project at the rail park. BFDC sought out the grant, an 80/20 match, which required $480,000, or 20%, for the local match.
The organization then secured an additional state grant which would finance 50% of the local match, leaving $240,000 remaining. During budget discussions in 2020, BFDC received approval from both the Belle Fourche City Council and the Butte County Commission to allocated $120,000 each to fulfill the remaining funds needed.
Currently, Stalder said the rail siding and spur, which was officially finished and christened in 2016, can accommodate up to 27 rail cars.
“And today, with the help of many community, state, and federal partners, we celebrate the expansion of the (rail) siding,” she said. “Through the help of federal and state grants, construction commences today to expand that track in the industrial park in Belle Fourche to accommodate up to 90 cars, culminating this three-year process of applying, presenting, and educating to the benefits this brings to our community and state, we put the first shovel into the ground to bring this project to life.”
Each rail car, Stalder said, equates to approximately three to four truckloads of material. The expansion project is expected to more than triple the amount of material transported in and out of the rail park, expanding economic opportunity for local industry, as well as hopefully attracting more businesses to choose Belle Fourche as a site to locate.
Stalder acknowledged the local, state, and federal partners who’ve made the expansions, which has been at least three years in the making, possible. Those included BFDC board members, as well as local and state officials.
“Projects of this scale require the work of many,” she said. “As an organization, we would like to thank those who saw the vision for this and helped to make it happen.”
Jeff Cooley, a civil engineer at Civil Designs Inc., located out of Brookings, who specializes in rail design and rail projects for civil design, and is working with BFDC on the expansion, explained the project and its goals.
“We are very excited to get moving forward,” Cooley said.
He said the project entails the construction of two additional tracks, with four new turnouts, additional crossings, access roads, and approximately 65 additional rail cars worth of storage space.
“Hopefully it’s not just for storage,” Cooley said. “Hopefully it’s for moving commodities in and out (of the rail park).”
Spearfish-based North Star Construction has been awarded the dirt work portion of the construction project. A local contractor on a project of this scale is unusual, Cooley said.
“Typically, on these large federal grants, there’s not a lot of local contractors that get to be part of the project,” he said. “On this one, there’s a contractor 10 miles away that gets to be a part of this project.”
Following the ceremony held at BFDC’s office on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Grant Street, the more than two dozen attendees to the event caravanned to the rail park to put shovels in the dirt at the site of construction.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.