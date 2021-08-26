BFACT to showcase ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE ––Belle Fourche Area Community Theater (BFACT) will present Arsenic and Old Lace on the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium stage this weekend.
Written by Joseph Kesselring in 1939 and opened on Broadway in 1941, BFACT Executive Director Derek Olson said the production is one of the most beloved comedies of all time.
Olson said audience members will meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers while enjoying the antics of their nephew who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, and the activities of another nephew.
Olson said Arsenic and Old Lace is a must-see and a ready-made comedic hit.
“As director of this show, it is my actual favorite stage play and I have been looking forward to producing it,” he said. “I directed this show back in 2009 for the (Belle Fourche) high school theater department, and even acted in it when I was in high school, back in 1998. I am even playing the part I played in high school, so that has been a real thrill.”
Arsenic and Old Lace is slated to be the final stage show of the 2020-2021 season. The production will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available online at www.bellefourcheact.com or at the door before the production.
The cast list is as follows: Abby, played by Carrie Donovan; O’Hara, played by Brenna Meyer; Martha, played by Cynthia Scherer; Klein, played by Hannah Bugos; Elaine, played by Kelsey Gronlund; Brophy, played by Brayden Neri; Mortimer, played by Tyler Schone; Rooney, played by Heather Pittman; Jonathan, played by Derek Olson; Witherspoon, played by Angela Hastings; Dr. Einstein, played by Kylee Jones; Mrs. Harper, played by Nadine Larson; Teddy, played by Jonny Rey; and Gibbs, played by Kristen Pace.
The creative and production crew include Derek Olson, director and producer; Heather Pittman, assistant director; and Morgan Martin, tech, lights and sound.
“The cast and crew of this production have been wonderful and have been putting their hearts and souls into this show,” Olson said. “It will be an amazing production that we are hoping lots of people will be able to come to.”
The Belle Fourche Rec Center is located at 1111 National St.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.