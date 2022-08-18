BELLE FOURCHE — The volunteer cast and crew of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater is set to perform “You Can’t Take it with You” this weekend at the Belle Fourche Rec Center.
The production, a collaboration between George Kaufman and Moss Hart, opened in New York in 1936. The show was performed 837 times on Broadway, awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1936, and the 1938 film won an Academy Award for best picture.
The play presents a depiction of an eccentric and conservative family and household of Grandpa Martin Vanderhof. The patriarch’s family of idiosyncratic individuals will amuse audience members with energetic antics and inspire with the portrayals of the characters’ wholehearted pursuit of happiness.
The production is slated to fill the stage with chaotic activity from beginning to end, offering witty one-liners, visual theatricalism, and more in the three-act show.
The show will be performed in the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday at 3 p.m.
The production’s cast includes Penelope Sycamore, played by Sharon Thompson; Essie, played by Lucy Cole; Rheba, played by Kelsey Gronlund, Paul Sycamore, played by Heather Pittman; Mr. De Pinna, played by Debbie Minter; Ed, played by Carston Sechser; Donald, played by Jonathan Tinsley; M. Vanderhoff, Toi Lyn Flick; Alice, played by Emma Tinsley; Henderson, man, played by Schreier; Tony Kirby, played by Derek Flick; Boris Kolenkhov, played by Sentel Johnson; Gay Wellington, played by Angela Hastings; Mr. Kirby, played by Derek Olson; Mrs. Kirby, played by Allie Verry; man 2, played by Matthew Pittman; and the Grand Duchess Olga, man 3, played by Chyann Cody.
The production’s creative crew includes Nathan Schreier, director; Allie Verry, assistant director; Derek Olson, producer; Aria Olson, lights and sound; and Reva Potter and Becky Tinsley, props and costumes.
You can purchase tickets in advance on the community theater website: bellefourcheact.com or at the door the day of the show. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. The Belle Fourche Rec Center is located at 1111 National St. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.
