BFACT to present ‘The Show Must Go On’ this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche Area Community Theater members will present “The Show Must Go On” at the Belle Fourche Rec Center this weekend, beginning tonight.
The show will consist of three, locally written, comedic one act plays, with parts for ages from high school to adult.
“They’re all originals; they’re all funny,” said Derek Olson, BFACT executive director, adding the group’s goal is to keep the production light and fun.
The show is scheduled to be performed at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday evening and then at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re really, really excited,” Olson said, adding that one acts are fun to participate in because the stories are more condensed, roughly 40 minutes a piece, and audience members are able to watch three separate, diverse stories in one evening.
The group has not been on the stage for a true, live audience theater show since December 2019.
“It’s been really fun to get back to theater again,” Olson said. “All the online stuff has been fun, but there’s something about getting back on stage with other people that’s always a good time.”
The group is following CDC guidelines and continuing to encourage mask use and social distancing for its shows.
The auditorium doors will open a half hour before the show. Tickets for the production can be purchased at the event or online at the group’s website: https://www.bellefourcheact.com/.
Adult tickets are $10 and $5 for children.
BFACT members will also be holding a bake sale at the shows, and all proceeds go to continue to fund more theater productions.
