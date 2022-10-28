BFACT presents: ‘Vintage Hitchcock: a live radio play’

BFACT performers rehearse “Vintage Hitchcock: a live radio play,” set to perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Venue 519. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Spies, murder, love: these are the words used online to describe the show, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” by Joe Landry.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater (BFACT) is bringing the play to life under the direction of Heather Pittman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.