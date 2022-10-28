BFACT presents: ‘Vintage Hitchcock: a live radio play’

BELLE FOURCHE — Spies, murder, love: these are the words used online to describe the show, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” by Joe Landry.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater (BFACT) is bringing the play to life under the direction of Heather Pittman.
Assistant director Derek Olsen said that they have done a radio play before, during Christmas time a couple of years ago. Due to COVID-19, the play was done virtually.
This will be the first live radio play performed by BFACT in front of an audience.
Olsen said that the actors are allowed to use scripts on stage during the radio play.
“We’ve got some actors who haven’t worked with us before, because this was kind of a way for them to try something not quite so heavy the first time out.” Olsen said when discussing the use of scripts on stage.
“It’s just a different way to perform.” He said. “You’re acting, but you’re doing a lot more with your voice.”
When choosing a piece to perform, the live radio play caught the theater’s eye due to its uniqueness and how fitting it was for the season.
Broken into three features, “The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps,” the play uses Alfred Hitchcock’s trademarks in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast that includes: vintage commercials, a ‘daring’ train chase, a serial killer’s ‘ominous’ presence, and a devastating explosion.
BFACT will showcase these attributes with eight actors and one person doing live sound effects.
“It’s going to be a very unique show, which is great. It’s different than things we’ve done before, and I always like that for the new audiences we get.” Olsen said.
With eight actors and 50 characters included in the show, each person will be playing multiple roles.
Olsen said to keep with the 1940s radio style, the cast will not be wearing distinct costumes, and instead they’ll just look “nice and put-together.” So, the only way to tell the characters apart, he said, is by their voice.
The show will be performed at Venue 519 located at 519 5th Ave., in Belle Fourche. Due to the size of the venue, only 100 tickets will be sold.
“We’re excited to show people something new, and we hope they enjoy.” Olsen said.
Tickets can be purchased on the BFACT website, costing $10 for adults and $5 for students.
