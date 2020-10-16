BFACC weight room project underway

BELLE FOURCHE –– The weight room at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center (BFACC) will soon get a facelift.
The Belle Fourche City Council Sept. 21 approved a $30,761.03 quote from Push Pedal Pull, of Sioux Falls, to purchase new equipment.
“That’ll be primarily select rise equipment and free weight equipment,” Nate Velander, BFACC director, told the Pioneer Thursday, adding the project will largely involve the replacement of aging equipment.
“Some things will be new and others will be … similar to the old equipment or kind of a combination of the different machines we do have to make the space more efficient,” he said. “We’re hoping to most efficiently use the space; a couple of the new machines we’re purchasing should combine a couple of the old ones. So we’re hoping to have the space be a little bit less cramped but still do the most we can with it.”
Although some of the new equipment will be along the same vein as the center’s current stock but Velander said the equipment will provide new opportunities for users.
“The thing we’re most excited about, or at least me personally, is that we’re getting … a half rack that you can do squats, bench press, and a variety of different attachments that come with that for different types of workouts,” he said.
A power rack is a common piece of fitness equipment most often used for barbell exercises. Power racks, also known as “power cages” or “squat cages” consist of a steel cage that you stand in while exercising. These cages have horizontal safety bars that can be adjusted at varying heights to spot you during your workout.
Velander said the city is in the waiting phase.
Following the council’s approval, the city submitted the order and is just waiting to hear back from the company for details about the exact delivery timeline.
“The told me that we’d be able to get it done by the end of the year,” Velander said.
Velander, who started in his position in January, said he’s excited for the updates being done around the center.
“It’s another one of those things kind of just on the checklist that I think we need to get done to keep up with the times,” he said, adding that some of the weigh room equipment is older than he is, ranging from the 1990s to early 2000s.
