BELLE FOURCHE — The 11th Annual Center of the Nation Indoor Blast was held Feb. 11-13, in Belle Fourche.
Teams came from throughout the region to compete in the soccer tournament held at South Park Elementary School and the Belle Fourche Recreation Center.
Participation was higher than 2021 with more than 50 teams competing in age brackets ranging from U8, which made its return to the tournament for the first time in two years after being dropped due to COVID limitations, to the always-popular adult bracket.
Belle Fourche middle school and high school-aged teams made a strong showing in the tournament, winning three of their divisions and taking second place in two.
Highlights for Belle Fourche teams included a thriller in the U14 girls division where coach Lars Dunavant’s semi-final game ended in a tie with Pink Chaos from Newcastleresulting in a PK shootout to determine who would vie for the championship. Belle Fourche keeper Birk Kraft was perfect in the shootout, blocking all three shot attempts sent her way.
Dunavant’s team moved on to the final after Kailynn Lang scored the winning goal.
The championship game would see Belle Fourche in a rematch from Friday night’s game against Sturgis Venom where Belle had lost 10-1.
Four Belle players scored in the first-place game with goals by Mikka Dunavant, Audrey Dingman, Kaylinn Lang, and Addilyn Vansickle, but it would not be enough as Sturgis outscored Belle Fourche 8-4.
Results first and second place finishers for each age group folows.
U-8 Coed: 1. Spearfish Maroon and 2. Spearfish White
U-10 Boys: 1. Black Hills Rapids 13 Burgundy (Rapid City) and 2. Sturgis Sjomeling
U-10 Girls: 1. Lady Dynamite (Newcastle) and 2. Spearfish United Maroon
U-12 Boys: 1. WyoDak and 2. Black Hills Rapids 10 (Rapid City)
U-12 Coed: 1. Sturgis White and 2. Sturgis Black
U-14 Boys: 1. Black Hills Rapids 08 Burgundy (Rapid City) and 2. Red Bulls (Belle Fourche)
U-14 Girls: 1. Sturgis Venom and 2. Broncs U-14 (Belle Fourche)
U-16 Boys: 1. Black Hills Rapids Burgundy2 (Rapid City) and 2. Black HIlls Rapids Burgundy1 (Rapid City)
U-16 Girls: 1. Lady Broncs (Belle Fourche) and 2. Sturgis Wildfire
U-19 Boys: 1. Furious Five (Belle Fourche) and 2. SFC 05 (Sturgis)
U-19 Girls: 1. Napoleon Dynamite (Belle Fourche) and 2. Sturgis Shock
Adult: 1. Twins & Their Minions (Rapid City) and 2. Diversified (Rapid City)
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.