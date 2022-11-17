bhp news.jpg
BELLE FOURCHE — Monday, the Belle Fourche School Board approved a resolution opposing proposed state social studies standards.

The South Dakota Education Standards Board, with the state Department of Education, will hold its second public hearing Monday, regarding the proposed social studies standards from the Social Studies Content Standards Commission. The resolution from the Belle Fourche School Board would be sent before the hearing, so it can be taken into consideration.

