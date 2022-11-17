BELLE FOURCHE — Monday, the Belle Fourche School Board approved a resolution opposing proposed state social studies standards.
The South Dakota Education Standards Board, with the state Department of Education, will hold its second public hearing Monday, regarding the proposed social studies standards from the Social Studies Content Standards Commission. The resolution from the Belle Fourche School Board would be sent before the hearing, so it can be taken into consideration.
The Belle Fourche resolution opposes the proposed social studies standards, and list’s their reasoning for their disapproval including: the state’s process of revising was done without consultation of South Dakota educators; the proposed standards are not based on educational best practices, but are written as tasks; the proposed standards are not age appropriate and require excessive contact hours to teach to students, which take away from other curricular subjects; and current social studies materials used in schools don’t align with the proposed standards, which results in a high cost to local schools.
As previously reported in the Pioneer, following the board’s October meeting, past standards committees were made up of mostly educators, and in 2014, the committee was comprised of 35 people. The new proposed standards committee was made up of 15 people, with only two teachers and one administrator.
If the proposed standards were adopted, the only curriculum to provide materials and can properly implement the standards is the premade curriculum from Hillsdale College.
Angela Reder, curriculum/assessment coordinator for Belle Fourche School District, said at the school board meeting on Oct. 10, that the Hillsdale College curriculum would cost more than $9 million to purchase, to implement, and to train teachers, with most of the money coming out of individuals schools’ pockets, versus the state’s.
The South Dakota Department of Education website, doe.sd.gov, has both a link to provide a public comment about the standards before the hearing, and a link to watch the hearing online.
