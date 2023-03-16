BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board had a 30-minute discussion before accepting one bid and tabling two others for construction on hail damaged school property.
The first project, which will replace steel roofing on the Belle Fourche School District bus barn, received two legal bids.
The first and lowest bid was from Rain Tite Roofing & Construction, from Rapid City for $126,245.The second bid was from Albright Construction, Inc., from Belle Fourche for $127,600.
Some board members felt that the project should be awarded to a local company, despite it not being the lowest bid.
“A construction worker approached me and was concerned about keeping things local,” said school board member Scott Reder. “He has no kids, and he said that of the $90,000 he pays in annual property taxes, $47,500 goes to the school district.”
“He does good work,” Reder added. “If the bids are close, I think we should keep this locally if we can.”
School board member Greg Krajewski shared a similar sentiment, pushing the other members to consider how close the bids are and the quality of work they will get from each of the companies.
“If I’m approving something, it’s because I’m looking at everything, not just what is lowest,” Krajewski said.
Susan Proefrock, the business manager explained that the Department of Legislative Audit has rules and regulations for accepting bids.
“This was a legal bid, so we have to take the lowest bid,” she explained.
The board decided to table the agenda item and asked Belle Fourche School District Superintendent Steve Willard to seek legal counsel on the matter.
The second project for reroofing the Belle Fourche High School library and North Park Elementary School, received four bids, none of which were Belle Fourche companies. This prompted the board to award the project to the lowest bidder, Black Hills Roofing, from Rapid City for $112,885.
The third project, which will reroof the Belle Fourche Middle School, the South Park Elementary School annex building, and North Park Elementary School storage building, received seven bids.
The lowest bid came from Dynamic Roofing, from Rapid City for $235,019; however, the third lowest bid came from Albright Construction for $251,500.
Because the prices were relatively close, and because the board wanted to push for local companies, they decided to table this agenda item and to await legal counsel before awarding a bidder.
