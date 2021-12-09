BF Community Theater to present ‘Four to Go for Christmas’ this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche Area Community Theater is slated to present its annual Christmas show this weekend – “Four to Go for Christmas,” at the Belle Fourche Rec Center this weekend.
The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Toi Flick, producer, said that the show is comprised of four short plays – “The Christmas Caper,” by George Novakov, Jr.; “Night of the New & Improved Christmas,” by Christina Hamlett; “Christmas with the Cratchits,” also by Hamlett; and “Million Dollar Christmas,” by John Deprine.
“Although very different, all are connected by a focus on encouraging or inspiring the Christmas spirit in others,” Flick said.
Some characters should sound familiar to playgoers, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Ebenezer Scrooge, and the Cratchit family. Others, however, won’t be familiar to audiences, but Flick said they will be whimsical, fun, and interesting: Gretsel, Robin Bleach, and consultants from the firm of Myfoot, Hurtz and Howe.
“This is a very family-friendly show that will have audiences in stitches and leaving with the warm glow that only Christmas can provide,” Flick said. “What makes Belle Fourche Area Community Theatre’s Christmas play such a unique experience is how hard we work to make it more than just a show. When people come to watch Four to Go for Christmas, they will be able to enjoy Christmas treats, listen to carols while waiting in the lobby for the doors to open, and even enter a raffle for a beautiful quilt. This quilt was made specifically for the BFACT Christmas production, with theatre-centered pieces on the front and a celebration of Christmas on the back.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and will be sold at the door or online at www.bellefourcheact.com.
The cast lists, listed by production, include:
A Christmas Caper
Nathan Thompson, Santa Claus; Rebecca Gray, Gretsel; Anya Jones, Dew Spirit; Ryker Biggs, Elf 1; Kaeli Thompson, Elf 2; Hayden Kidd, Elf 3; Cade Pearson, Elf 4; Ember Olson, Elf 5; Talia Thompson and Kylie Bidwell, Dew Droplets; and Bethan McGuiggan, reindeer 1; Gunner Olson-Patton, reindeer 2; Piper Davis, reindeer 3, and Titus Thompson, reindeer 4.
Night of the New & Improved Christmas
Nathan Schreier, Santa Claus; Sharon Thompson, Mrs. Claus; Gunner Olson-Patton, Nathaniel; Kylie Bidwell, Celia; Piper Davis, Peggy; Titus Thompson, Rupert; Wesley Allen, J.J. Wrinkleton; Taisa Stocks, Ms. Berman; Tim Thompson, T.R. Fitzhugh; and Ryker Biggs, Kaeli Thompson, Cade Pearson, Hayden Kidd, Ember Olson, and Talia Thompson are all reindeer.
Christmas with the Cratchits
Rachel Johnson, Robin Bleach; Tyler Schone, Bob Cratchit; Colleen Anderson, Erma Cratchit; Jonathan Tinsley, Ebenezer Scrooge; Bethan McGuiggan, Vera; Alyssa Frisbie, Sheila; Evie Stearns, Cecily; and Carston Scheser, Tim.
Million Dollar Christmas
Sloan Benedict, narrator, Chyann Cody, Felicia (Fletcher) Blosh; Emma Tinsley, Latisha Blosh; April Stuart, Renee (Roscoe) Blosh; Kylee Jones, first clerk; Taisa Stocks, second clerk; Alyssa Frisbie, first shopper; Evie Stearns, second shopper; Carston Scheser, Santa Claus, Rebecca Gray, Haskell; and Nathan Schreier, Officer Kelly.
The Belle Fourche Rec Center is located at 1111 National St.
