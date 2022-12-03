DEADWOOD – Lawrence County will promote from within for current Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema’s replacement, as three and a half-decade veteran highway department employee John Bey was appointed by the Lawrence County Commission to fill the position Nov. 22.
Bonnema announced his retirement earlier this year.
Lawrence County Commissioner Bob Ewing said the commission entertained three candidates and ultimately chose Bey.
“What weighed heavily on my mind was the fact that he has been with Lawrence County more than 30 years in the highway department,” Ewing said. “And he’s been working very closely with Allan the last year or two, and he knows the county inside out. He knows our roads, bridges. He’s very well-liked by the employees in the highway department, as well as contractors and other folks in the community. Everybody has been very pleased with him and we’ve been very happy with his job performance all these years. It was an easy choice for me because it’ll be such a nice, smooth transition with him just taking over. We won’t even realize that we’ve got anybody new at the helm. I’m just tickled that he applied for it, because I think he’ll be the best fit for it.”
Bey, whose official start date is Jan. 3, 2023, said he is looking forward to taking over as highway superintendent.
“I’m very optimistic about taking over. My main reason for taking over is, I’ve worked for three superintendents and I’ve learned something from every one of them. Out of my 35 years, I feel that the highway department, right now, is being run and is in the best situation it’s been in 35 years. We get more things done more economically, more efficiently, just in a better way, I guess. I just think things are the best I’ve ever seen them and I feel that I’m in a position to carry that on.”
Bey said his main goal is to carry on the projects that are already in place on the county’s five- and 10-year plans.
“We have a lot of things going on with bridges and I’m gonna’ put all my efforts to keep those going,” he said. “We are going to start our new paving project on the Nemo Road this next year and I want to make sure we see that through to the end. As far as starting anything new, again, my goal is to try to leave everything as much the same as possible. I do understand there’s always going to be change. I know that the county commission’s put their faith in me to handle the problems that are going to arise and I want to tackle them as they come, but I do really want to focus on keeping the programs that are already in place moving forward. I think we have around nine bridges that are up for some sort of repair or replacement and that will be a main goal, to make sure that those projects are kept in the loop.”
Bey went on to say that hiring from within will provide for a more seamless transition.
“I was just so worried that if we hired a new superintendent, like I said, I’ve worked with three of them, and every time you get a new superintendent, you’ve got a lot of change. The superintendent, if he’s not from around here, he’s gotta’ learn the roads, he’s gotta’ learn the men, he’s gotta’ learn the equipment. There’s a learning curve for him and then for the crew itself. I just feel, with me taking over that we can eliminate all that and I can focus my energy, my efforts, to the administrative side. I just think it’s gonna’ be a real positive move for everyone.”
Bey said during his time with the county, he has served in several roles.
“I started my 35th year in June,” Bey said. “I think I’ve done just about everything here. I think my first job here, I changed oil in patrol cars for the sheriff’s department. I started in 1988. I was hired as a mechanic. I was working before that at the city of Deadwood and the county kind of stole me away from them.”
Bey served as a mechanic from 1988 to 1999, when he was promoted to shop foreman and supervised all three Lawrence County shops – Deadwood, Spearfish, and Whitewood.
“I was still in charge of doing all the maintenance and repair work on the equipment, but then, I was also in charge of buying all of the shop supplies and equipment and preparing equipment bids and preparing shop budgets.”
Bey served in that role until 2017.
“I took over for the guy in Spearfish when he retired and I took over that Spearfish and Whitewood crew and I still did all the shop supervisor work and was put in charge of the actual roads and bridges,” Bey said, adding he served in this capacity until 2020.
“Then a guy in Deadwood retired and I took over up here,” he said. “I’ve just kinda’ been workin’ my way up the ladder, I guess.”
Save for a brief stint in Rapid City, Bey is a lifetime resident of Lawrence County and currently lives in Boulder Canyon.
“I was born in Deadwood and I went to school in Deadwood,” Bey said. “I did move to Rapid for a brief time when I went to Western Dakota Vocational School. I lived down there for a couple of years and then I moved back. I could never get away, I guess.”
In closing, Bey said the county highway department is comprised of a great group of guys that do a fantastic job of maintaining and repairing the highway system.
“I just really want to contribute to that and keep that program going and with Allan leaving, Allan’s been just a super guy to work for. He’s taught me a lot and he’s just really been here for the men and for the workforce and he’s just been a real good guy to work for,” Bey said. “And I just hope to kind of live up to that a little bit. It’ll be pretty tough to follow, but that is something I’m going to really strive to do. He’s put a lot of faith in me over the years and I don’t want to let him down.”
