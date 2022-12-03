Bey takes the wheel as Lawrence County highway superintendent.jpg

The culmination in a 35-year career with the county, Deadwood Foreman John Bey will take over Jan. 3, 2023 as Lawrence County Highway Superintendent. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD – Lawrence County will promote from within for current Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema’s replacement, as three and a half-decade veteran highway department employee John Bey was appointed by the Lawrence County Commission to fill the position Nov. 22.

Bonnema announced his retirement earlier this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.