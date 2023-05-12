EDITOR’S NOTE: South Dakota has more than three times as many cattle as people, with an estimated human population of around 914,000. Nine states — Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming — have more cows than people, and South Dakota has the highest ratio of cows to humans. May is National Beef Month, and it’s also celebrated in South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem signed a proclamation on April 26 designating the month. The Hamlin County farmer and rancher also told an assembled group of South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors that all South Dakotans are required to eat a double cheeseburger every day in May.
The Black Hills Pioneer won’t hold you to that beefy standard, but we have prepared a menu of meaty stories on the beef cattle industry. This is the second of a three-part series
By Tom Lawrence
Special to the Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Beef cattle owners are betting — and winning — on black.
More than 60 percent of all beef cattle in the United States are classified as Angus, and other black cattle have joined them in dominating the market.
Warren Rusche, a SDSU assistant professor and extension specialist in feedlot management, said the majority of the South Dakota cowherd is black Angus influenced. He did not have an exact percentage.
“Premiums paid for certified Angus beef that filter through the feedlot sector to feeder calf bids at auction have played a role,” Rusche said. “Another factor is that Angus breeders have done a good job of selecting for and producing genetics that work well on the ranch, the feedlot, and on the rail. However, there are several breeds other than black Angus raised by South Dakota seedstock producers that hit the same targets. In some cases, those breeders focus on developing cattle genetics that complement black Angus in a crossbreeding system while other genetics work well on their own.
“Also, some ranchers prefer red- or buckskin-colored cattle (for example, red Angus, Charolais, Hereford, or red lines within other breeds). Hide color on its own is not a perfect predictor of performance and quality,” Rusche said. “Frankly, there are good and poor cattle of every breed, type, and color. One of the strengths of the South Dakota beef industry is our seedstock sector. The families that have made their life’s work to produce bulls that help their neighbors succeed and be profitable take a great deal of pride in what they do and are recognized all over the U.S. for producing some of the best beef genetics in the country, regardless of breed.”
Heather Gessner, an SDSU Extension field specialist in livestock business management, concurs with her Brookings colleague.
“Angus is currently has the largest number of registered cattle in the nation,” Gessner said. “Many breeds now have black genetics so it is hard to distinguish by color alone. The Angus Association did a great job promoting their product, and the qualities of the beef from those animals. As premiums can be received for animals that qualify for their program, producers looked for animals in all breeds that fit the standards. They do not want to leave profit on the table.”
Jeff Sleep’s family-owned and operated ranch outside of Spearfish raises and sells Simmental-Angus cross cattle and beef.
“The Angus breed has gradually become the primary breed in South Dakota and most other states. Angus has become synonymous with high-quality meat since the early 1990s,” Sleep said. “Black Angus cattle have consistently brought more money, encouraging the producers to use the Angus breed to improve income opportunities. That trend doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon.”
Dean Meyer, a Lyon County, Iowa, farmer, is the chairman of the U.S. Meat Export Federation board. He says advertising works, and the rise of Angus beef is proof of that.
“The Angus Association got way ahead of the curve on marketing. I mean, it’s marketing is what it is,” Meyer said. “Whether it’s just Angus or Certified Angus Beef, they were first out of the chute in promoting their product. And it’s really resonated.”
He said that phrase is popular in China and Japan, and has helped make Angus beef popular
“Marketing is the predominant tool, especially in international markets,” Meyer said.
But you promote a bad product and fail. There are other reasons for the ascension of Angus.
Angus cattle have high fertility rates, have strong maternal instincts, and produce plenty of milk for their calves. Farmers and ranchers report they are generally docile and easy to handle, adapt well to multiple environments and are easy to manage.
According to the American Angus Association, 304,822 head of Angus cattle were registered in fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30. Montana had the most, with 31,674. Nebraska was second at 26,869, Texas was third at 22,174, and South Dakota was fourth at 21,504.
The other top cattle breeds in the country are Charolais, red Hereford, Simmental, red Angus and Texas Longhorn. But the Angus breed, developed in Scotland and brought to America by George Grant in 1873, has become the dominant form of beef cattle.
Grant imported four Angus bulls from Scotland to Kansas. He planned to develop a colony for other British citizens, and wanted to ensure they had the cattle they prized in their homeland.
He crossbred his bulls with Texas longhorn cattle, and their calves survived the tough Kansas winter. More than 1,000 Angus were imported from Scotland, and the breed grew in popularity.
Grant died five years after coming to America, and most of the colonists returned to the United Kingdom. But the Angus, solid black and without horns, stayed.
In 1883, the American Aberdeen-Angus Breeders’ Association was founded in Chicago to promote the breed. It shortened its name to the American Angus Association in the 1950s, and has become the largest beef breed registry association in the world, with more than 25,000 members in the United States, Canada and other nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.