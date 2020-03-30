RAPID CITY — A company with ties to the Northern Hills is poised to help provide modular hospital rooms nationwide in response to a skyrocketing need because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Best GEN Modular, headquartered in Rapid City, is preparing to shift its available resources toward the manufacture of scalable units for extra isolation rooms and temporary hospital use that can be installed anywhere they are needed most, said the company’s CEO, Branden Bestgen.
Bestgen, who grew up at Sturgis and graduated from Sturgis Brown High School, is no stranger to planning for a large-scale operation. He served as the assistant police chief in Sturgis under then chief Jim Bush.
“I’ve had insight into running a catastrophe, although it was planned, with limited resources,” he said. “It has been interesting to draw on the skills that I learned and used in those years of law enforcement with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It also helps to have an understanding of the emergency management process and everything that goes with it.”
Until the coronavirus outbreak, Best GEN’s focus had been on manufacturing modular units for hospitality projects, senior living, student housing, and apartments. The hospitality projects included components to build hotels such as Fairfield Inns and Hampton Inns.
Although headquartered in Rapid City, the manufacturing was done at a plant in Watertown.
The process is done by building two rooms connected by a hallway. That means the rooms are across from one another when they are pieced together for construction.
This isn’t just a roughed in room. It is fabricated complete. When it comes out, all the vinyl is on the wall, the ceilings are in, the lighting is in, carpet is down, the tile is in the bathroom, all the bathroom fixtures are in, and all the furniture is in, said Bob Sieve, president of Best GEN.
“When it leaves our factory. Those two rooms are complete, but the hallway is unfinished,” Sieve said.
He said all of the electrical, plumbing and ventilation is plumbed to a “chase” or small compartment in the corridor. All the chases are in the same spot, so when they are pieced together at the construction site all of the chases line up throughout the building.
The hospital rooms are a modified version of what Best GEN had been building. Best GEN is also offering even more temporary structures that can be placed inside convention centers to serve as hospital wards complete with rooms, nurses’ stations and more.
To expedite the process of temporary hospital rooms, Best GEN has partnered with general contracting firms nationwide who can get the buildings operational immediately, Sieve said. Best GEN Modular said it is prepared to provide 5,000 rooms. The first 100-room hospital will be on-site within three weeks. The company is redirecting all its resources to operate 24/7 at its manufacturing facility to help produce units as needed.
Upon hearing about the pandemic, Bestgen first believed it may just be undue panic on the part of people.
But he soon realized the threat was real.
“Then I thought, I really need to pay attention to this and what is going on,” he said. “I started realizing that this virus was probably going to be one of the worst things our country has ever faced.”
He said his perspective shifted, not from a fear perspective, but from a reality perspective.
When New York governor Andrew Cuomo first announced the state would be sorely short of needed hospital rooms, Bestgen gathered his team to brainstorm ideas for answering the call.
“I knew we needed to be part of the solution because there was going to be an incredible need for hospital rooms across the country,” he said.
He gave his team five days to come up with a plan to shift from making motel rooms, to manufacturing hospital rooms.
“I told them that by Monday morning I wanted a plan in place for us to manufacture 5,000 hospital rooms,” he said. “I think they all thought I was nuts, but they worked non-stop.”
The team, made up of architects, engineers and others, talked and tweaked the plan during the five days.
“We realized, with confidence, that we could do this,” he said. Currently BestGen manufactures 1-1/2 to 2 motel rooms a day.
“For us to do this, we have to get to 1-1/2 per hour,” he said.
The company switched gears and put their efforts into temporary hospital room production. Government and health officials from across the country are realizing they need many more hospital rooms than are currently available.
But, for Best Gen it will take about 28 days to manufacture 1,000 full rooms with bathrooms at their plant in Watertown. So, if the company gets a contract, they plan to ramp up production in other locations at Madison, Rapid City and Phoenix, Ariz.
“There is still time for those who are in authority to start making hard decisions right now to get ready for it,” Bestgen said.
Instead of a full hospital room with a bathroom and outside walls, some states are opting for “pop-up” hospitals that can go inside a convention center.
“We have everything set to do both,” Bestgen said. “We are talking with people at all levels of government across multiple states and we’re waiting for them to pull the trigger and say, ‘this is what we want,’” Bestgen said.
In Watertown, the first units already are being pieced together.
Bestgen said they would ramp up production from there and plan to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week in four different locations.
“We have enough time, if we act now, to get everything in motion to get these hospital rooms positioned for when they’re needed,” Bestgen said. “We are poised to help our nation address this pandemic head-on.”
