Bennett working to re-open Dakota Shivers

LEAD — Whether it’s the 5280, the Vertical Mile, the Bison Breath, or the Dark Matter IPA, beer connoisseurs in the Lead area will be happy to learn that some of their favorite flavors will be coming back soon, when Dakota Shivers Brewery opens under new ownership.
Nick Bennett, brewed much of the beer for Steve and Linda Shivers for two years, before they closed the brewery amidst COVID-19 concerns last March. Bennett knows all of the recipes well, so when the Shivers offered to sell the building and the business, he had to take advantage of the opportunity. But, Bennett said, he does not plan to make a lot of changes to the establishment that was popular among locals and visitors alike.
“We still want to keep the feel,” he said. “People like this place because it has a cabin-type feel.”
Though Bennett said he is excited to get the popular brewery up and running again, he is waiting on a federal license that allows him to commercially brew beer. Once he receives that, it will take him about three weeks to fill the taps and have enough product stored to open.
“We have no idea how long it’s going to take to do the license transfer,” he said. “They won’t really give me a deadline date. We’re trying to be flexible. We were really hoping to be open before the all-school reunion, but we’ll see.”
Though he doesn’t have many changes planned for Dakota Shivers, Bennett said he does have big plans to expand public opportunities at the brewery. In the future, he hopes to open his commercial brewing operations to amateur brew masters to use for practicing their craft. The average home brewing kit has about five gallons of beer, but Bennett’s brew house can produce about 70 gallons of beer. For those who are passionate about brewing, he wants to make the opportunity available to become familiar with a commercial system.
“The idea is that we would like to provide people who are passionate about any of the crafts they are doing, and give them an avenue to pursue that passion maybe more than just as a hobby,” Bennett said. “So we would like to give them an option to brew downstairs for a fee. Then, if it’s good and we both agree on it, I would like to serve their brews upstairs and give them some kind of profit share so that people who want to pursue this and get more into it can put the time in downstairs to learn the craft on a larger, industrial level. Then, hopefully if it takes off and they get a few brews under their belt, they can start their own brewery and make it into something of their own.”
Additionally, Bennett said in the future he hopes to work with area businesses such as Roundhouse Liquors and the Greenfield Pub for some small-scale, off-sale distribution. Once he has his tap room stocked with delicious brews, Bennett said he may be able to offer Shivers beers in crowlers or growlers at other businesses around town by next year.
