Benefit auction to help 18-month-old cancer patient

SPEARFISH — Raising money to help a local baby in the fight of her life against cancer will be the goal of the night at a benefit auction for Tori Tetrault, Feb. 26.
Tori Tetrault, the 18-month-old daughter of Tyler and Breynn Tetrault, suffers from metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that has spread throughout her body. The baby is currently undergoing extensive chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital in Denver, and she faces surgery and radiation therapy.
In an effort to help the Tetraults, friends and family have come together to organize a dinner, silent auction and dance that will be held at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch. The dinner will include pork and brisket sandwiches, with meat donated by Lueder’s Foods in Spearfish. The Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche has also donated salads for the event, and several others have given desserts. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m., and afterward attendees are invited to place bids on a variety of items that have been donated for the silent auction, including tickets and airfare to the National Finals Rodeo, several baskets, golf packages, and more. Then, at 7 p.m. there will be a live auction, and from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. the SonDogs will provide music for a dance.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to do it, but yet we feel very fortunate to live in the community like we do, and that so many people are willing to help a family in need during a time like this that we wish upon nobody,” said Tessa Eaton, who is helping to organize the event.
Eaton explained that the family has to travel to Denver so much, that they have only been home for about 10 days in the last month and a half. Every time their baby gets sick or develops a rash means another trip to Denver, in addition to all of the scheduled treatments.
Monique Dana, who is also helping to organize the event and whose daughter, Taisley, was also treated at the Children’s Hospital in Denver for leukemia, said events like the fundraiser help lift spirits.
“It’s amazing when you see people coming together,” Dana said. “Knowing that people are praying for you and you see a lot of good in a world where sometimes it’s easy to forget that it’s there. These guys did it for us, and it was one of the greatest gifts we had in that couple of years.”
All donations from the fundraiser will be used for medical and travel expenses. Additionally, Dana said there has been a Tori Tetrault Medical Fund established at Pioneer Bank and Trust, and a Caring Bridge account.
“They can’t treat Tori here,” Dana said. “There is no pediatric oncologist. There is no children’s hospital. You get a rash, and you’re back in Denver. If any other kid gets a fever, it’s OK. That’s not the case for these little kids. Their road is very different than the average kid who gets sick and just goes to see the pediatrician and get an antibiotic.”
