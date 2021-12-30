DEADWOOD — There is a piece of history that joins Deadwood with Galena, high up in the belfry of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, where the bells continue to call people to mass just as they have for centuries.
The bells of St. Ambrose hold a tale of two towns, joined together by one priest — Father Peter Rosen — who dedicated his life to serving the Black Hills and surrounding area. Immediately after he completed his education in Europe, Rosen was assigned to serve the St. Ambrose parish in September of 1882, along with surrounding mission churches, including St. Basil’s Catholic Church in the budding mining town of Galena.
One of the first things Rosen did was commission bells to be erected at St. Ambrose, St. Basil’s, and the schoolhouse of Galena. All cast within months of each other, the St. Ambrose bell is dated March 1883, while the St. Basil bell includes a date of August 1883. According to limited records about the artifacts, the 200-pound bells cost $169.55 each, and were manufactured by the Clinton H. Meneely Bell Company of Troy, N.Y.
Ray Mollman, a parishioner of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood, recently satisfied his curiosity about the bells, which he had once heard included much more than a beautiful ringing sound. A poem, penned by Rosen himself, is featured on the St. Ambrose bell.
“Amid these snowy Craigs and lofty Peaks, my tinkling God’s love bespeaks; God is praised when Angeles is said hear where late the Indians tread,” are the raised words of the bell.
“I had heard of the writings up there,” Mollman said about how his curiosity was piqued to explore the belfry of the church.
In addition to the poem, Mollman and Christin Sjomeling, another parishioner at St. Ambrose, discovered how the earliest parishioners fixed what must have been a mistake in casting the bells.
“The one at St. Ambrose was originally cast with a ‘B.’ There are chisel marks on it where they carved out the B to make an R for Rosen out of it,” Mollman said. “They made a mistake on the lettering in the casting.”
The St. Basil bell currently joins the bell at St. Ambrose, which further spurred Mollman’s interest. “Normally if you have two bells, one is bigger than the other,” he said. “These appear to be the same.”
That’s because, except for the different dates, both bells are equal in splendor and beauty. But Mollman and Galena historian Don Wiedemer conducted research that seems to suggest that the Galena church was torn down and used for lumber in the 1940s. Wiedemer said he believes it was due to a declining church population in that town.
“At one time when people moved out of houses the lumber was of great enough value that people just went in and tore the buildings completely down, and salvaged the lumber wherever, so they could either build new or build something else.”
When that happened, the bell from Galena joined its sister ringer in St. Ambrose, with a shorter rope and less letter casting on its side. Both bells are fully functional, Mollman said, and they ring every weekend before Saturday and Sunday mass.
The school bell, which
Rosen gifted to the local school
board in Galena, was dedicated along with the new building in Sept. 26, 1882. It stayed in place for 80 years, before the structural integrity of the bell tower was questioned, and the bell was removed. While it was being moved, legend says that the man who was moving the bell weighed less than the 200-pound bell, and thus he was unable to keep hold of the rope. The bell went crashing to the ground below, where a large chunk was broken off. Records show that the school stored the broken bell for about 30 years, before giving it to the Galena Historical Society, where Weidemer discovered it.
“They tried a couple of people to see if they could repair it,” Weidemer said. “They said they couldn’t weld it, because it was old cast iron. So when I got there, I took an epoxy material and basically put it back together.”
The schoolhouse bell remains under the ownership of the Galena Historical Society.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.