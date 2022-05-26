Belle Silver Lining Senior Center ramps up fundraising efforts

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Silver Lining Senior Center is slated to hold a picnic and raffle drawing June 4 to benefit the center and aid in recovery of financial strains experienced over the last few years.
Laura Bennett, the senior center’s executive director, told the Pioneer that fundraising efforts are perpetually necessary in the operation of senior centers.
“We’ve had to raise funds from day one,” she said.
When she took the position at the center in 2018, Bennett said that there were 15 local senior members.
“And now we have well over 350 (members),” she said, adding that the center’s membership is open to those aged 45 and older. “It took a lot of people doing a lot of work.”
Belle Silver Lining, like other area senior centers, offers a wide variety of services, ranging from nutrition and wellness programs to social and recreational activities.
“Now, we see so many families caring for their elderly (relatives) and keeping them in their homes,” Bennet said. “So, we don’t limit our services.”
Seniors or those who care for seniors need assistance with anything related to care or family support, Belle Silver Lining is there to help. And you don’t even have to be a member, Bennet said.
Belle Silver Lining Senior Center is a registered nonprofit organization which is owned by the membership and governed by a board.
To maintain operations, senior centers must leverage resources from a variety of sources. These could include federal, state, and local governments; special events; public and private grants; businesses; participant contributions; in-kind donations; and volunteers.
Learning to operate a nonprofit has involved a steep learning curve for Bennett members of the board.
“For the first two years, we really couldn’t even get grants …,” Bennett said, explaining that the center did not have the data that was required in the grant acquisition process. “We weren’t a new business startup … if you wanted something for an established 501c3, you had to have data to support your need for this grant.”
After learning about the data’s necessity, Bennett said she’s prioritized data collection in the hopes of qualifying for grant opportunities in the future.
In 2020, after 35 years in partnership with the Belle Fourche Senior Citizen Center, the Meals on Wheels program was asked to vacate the facility. Meals on Wheels moved to another location and continued operation within Belle Fourche.
Shortly after, Bennett said that the center launched its own senior meals program.
“The need was greater,” she said. “We saw the need to start our own meals program.”
As a result, she said the center was no longer eligible for state funding.
“The original response from the state was, ‘We don’t support more than one (program) in a county,’” Bennett said.
For nearly two years, the center has served lunch to between 40 to 100+ people in the center’s cafeteria, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays.
“For almost two years now, we’ve been subsidizing (funds for the meals program) ourselves,” Bennett said. “And it’s kind of got us into a financial hardship.”
In that time, the center has accrued more than $50,000 worth of debt.
“The financial burden came solely from the (addition of their own) meals program,” Bennett said.
“Honestly, when we got started, we had no idea what we were doing,” she said. “We didn’t know how much it would be (to operate a meals program).”
And then, when COVID-19 hit the area hard, Bennett said that the group’s fundraising efforts came to a hard stop due to health and safety concerns.
Additionally, Bennett said that food costs have increased by 37% since 2020 and are expected to raise another estimated 14%.
“There were things that we didn’t foresee,” she said. “I think we took a leap of faith that really was hard. We’ve had board members that have donated $20,000 because they believe so much.”
Ongoing fundraising efforts on behalf of the center include caramel rolls and coffee sales each Friday and a thrift store which sells donated items and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To continue assisting to finance the center’s efforts, Belle Silver Lining is currently holding a fundraising raffle.
“It’s a significant fundraiser to bring in a nice, sizeable amount,” Bennett said, remaining hopeful for the center’s future.
With a goal of raising $20,000, the center would need to sell 1,000 tickets.
The raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100 and can be purchased in Belle Fourche at Belle Silver Lining, the Olive Branch, Office Emporium, and Designs by Daphne Gallery.
On June 4, Belle Silver Lining is set to host a picnic and raffle drawing at Rail Park on State Street in Belle Fourche. At 1 p.m., raffle winners are slated to be drawn. Winners of the raffle will get to choose from a number of prize packages, including ½ processed lamb, a 21.7 cubic foot chest freezer, gift certificates, a portable grill, and more.
For more information or to support Belle Silver Lining, visit bellesilverlining.com.
