BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board raised concerns Monday over the proposed state social studies standards that had nothing to do with partisan politics but with content, lack of educator input, and unrealistic if not impossible expectations to meet.
Angela Reder, curriculum/assessment coordinator for the district, spoke to the board Monday and presented the concerns educators have with the proposed standards.
Reder said every five to seven years the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) chooses a committee of mostly educators and a few leaders in respective fields that apply, to revise and review the content standards to ensure students will graduate college, career, and life ready. These content standards do not mandate a specific curriculum.
“Think of content standards as a road map to a destination, and the curriculum is actually how you get there.” Reder said.
The district is currently operating under the 2015 content standards, and had plans to adopt the 2021 standards from the previous committee formed in 2020.
She said that in the past, the chosen committee looked at research and information, reviewed previous state standards, and looked at standards from other states in order to develop new standards. Committees also considered the alignment of standards to each grade level, taking into consideration developmental appropriateness and Bloom’s Taxonomy (model that categorizes learning objectives into six levels of complexity).
The new, proposed standards, she said, went through a completely different process.
First, the committee members appointed to the process were selected by the Governor’s office, consisted of 15 members (there was 35 in 2014), and included only two teachers and one administrator.
Reder said they were given a draft of standards from Hillsdale College in Michigan. These standards were paid for by the governor’s office, costing $200,000, she said. The new committee did not work together with any previous committees to develop standards and did not refer to current standards for comparison.
Reder showed examples of certain expectations from the new standards compared to the current ones.
While showing new standards, Reder asked board members to make an educated guess on what grade-level the standards were for.
A proposed U.S. government and civics standard is that, “The student can recite the following line from the Declaration of Independence from memory: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
The current standard is to, “Identify services in your local community including but not limited to police, fire, and ambulance.”
These are both first-grade standards.
Reder said first-grade currently has 13 standards. In the new, proposed standards, first grade would have 113 standards to meet.
A proposed civics/economics standard is that, “The student can give examples of virtues and actions related to hard work, personal potential, and individual independence.”
The current standard is to, “Identify our country’s flag of the United States as a symbol of the nation.”
These are both kindergarten standards.
A proposed history standard is that, “The student identifies the developments and achievements of the high Middle Ages, including the power of papacy and the founding of mendicant orders.”
“Does anyone want me to explain two words in there?” Reder said, as the board chuckled.
She then defined mendicant as a member of a religious order that vows to poverty, a life of poverty, and asked the board what grade level they assumed this standard was for.
One board member said 10th grade.
The current standard is to, “Compare how holidays are celebrated in different cultures.”
These are both second-grade standards.
“There’s just overwhelming feedback from educators challenging the age-appropriateness and the developmental understanding of these standards.” Reder said.
In the summer of 2020, Belle Fourche teachers Mike Kane, high school world history, and Jordan Esmay, sixth-grade history, were part of the committee revising the South Dakota social studies standards.
Esmay said that the other committee members included fellow teachers, community members, history professors, and museum professionals in the state of South Dakota.
This was before the current proposed standards were brought to South Dakota.
Kane said they met over Zoom once a week for seven to eight weeks during summer of 2020, and two separate weeks with cohorts in their specific content areas. These included world history, U.S. history, economics, civics, and others. Grade-level cohorts were also included.
“We were given instruction by the DOE to incorporate as much as possible of the Oceti Sakowin (indigenous peoples standards for South Dakota) understandings.” Kane said.
He added the committee was also told to expand teachings to natives outside of South Dakota as well as other people of color.
Kane then spoke on his opinions of the proposed history standards compared to the ones his committee came up with in 2020.
“They’re asking us to paint a very narrow picture of history, and history’s not a very narrow picture. It’s a really broad, wide picture.” Kane said.
The 2020 committee incorporated the changes asked of them, wrote new standards, and sent them to the DOE to be revised, looked at, and implemented.
“Once they were done, we never saw them again until they were sent back to us with completely different standards and our signatures on them, saying that we had approved them. And, we actually hadn’t done that.” Kane said.
Esmay chimed in, backing up what Kane said.
“This time we submitted them, heard nothing back from them, and then they posted online a completely different set of standards that we didn’t write, but they had our names on it, as if that’s what we wrote.” Esmay said.
One school board member then offered his condolences to Esmay and Kane for having to spend eight weeks working on something, only for it to be scrapped.
“Well I got paid for it.” Esmay said. “I kind of say that tongue-in-cheek because they paid us to do a job, and then they paid a new group, to do the exact same job, more money.”
The first state hearing for these proposed standards was in Aberdeen on Mon, Sept.19.
According to Aberdeen American News, there were more than 700 comments that were submitted prior to the public hearing. Of those, 615 were opposed, 67 were in support of the standard, and 25 held neutral.
Of the 615 people opposing the proposed standards, most were teachers Reder said.
Reder said if the proposed standards were adopted, there’s only one curriculum to provide the materials and is capable of properly implementing these standards; the premade curriculum from Hillsdale College.
She said that curriculum would cost more than $9 million to purchase, to implement, and to train teachers.
Gov. Kristi Noem has set aside $800,000 for this endeavor.
“So, where does the rest of the money come from?” Reder asked. “Out of your pockets.”
The next public hearing for these proposed standards will be on Nov. 21 at Carnegie Town Hall in Sioux Falls.
Esmay said anyone can head to the DOE website for public comment one week before the next hearing.
