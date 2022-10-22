Belle mayor signs off on airport improvements

BELLE FOURCHE— Every 10 years, Belle Fourche sends in an Airport Master Plan to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to receive funding for improvement projects. As the last master plan came to an end, Belle Fourche sent off a new plan to the FAA on March 2. The plan consists of projects through the year 2032.
“It’s kind of like a 10-year road map,” City Engineer Brent Hardy said. “But we can shift things around a lot.”
On Oct. 17, Mayor Randy Schmidt signed off on an application for the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), federal assistance and grant documents, for Belle Fourche Municipal Airport 2023 AIP project.
AIP is the first project in the 2022-2032 master plan.
Hardy said the AIP project consists of taxiway and drainage improvements near the airplane hangars. The AIP grant is currently $229,425.
According to whitehouse.gov, BIL is an “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” that is investing $25 billion into U.S. airports. Hardy said the BIL assistance for the project is $123,375.
Aviation consultant KLJ Engineering has already done field work for the environmental assessment, Hardy said, and is currently doing project design work. The project will go up for bid in the spring of 2023, and construction will start in the summer of 2024.
The improvements will be far enough away from the runway allowing pilots to utilize the airport while construction is taking place.
The FAA has not signed off on the master plan yet, but gave the city the go-ahead to start the first project.
Hardy said the FAA tends to take awhile to sign off on these plans, which is why the AIP project will not be up for bid until spring 2023.
Hardy started working for the city two years ago and said that there hasn’t been any improvements at the airport since he’s been there, and the new master plan was being written before he had the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.