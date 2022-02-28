BELLE FOURCHE — There is an active fire at a home on McCoy Road in Belle Fourche. Firefighters are on scene battling the fire. The Pioneer will update this story as information develops.
Below is an updated article on the fire:
BELLE FOURCHE — A home on the outskirts of Belle Fourche was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.
Sheriff Fred Lamphere said the fire, located at 18830 McCoy Rd., was reported around 11:20 a.m. by a person at the residence.
He said when the first deputy arrived on the scene, he saw flames on the back deck of the home. Lamphere said it was not immediately known if the fire started inside and worked its way out, or if it started on the deck and worked into the house.
Firefighters from the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department responded but were forced to back off for a bit as ammunition was exploding within the house creating hazardous conditions, he said.
Southerly winds in the teens fanned the fire and the home was destroyed.
One firefighter was treated for what was believed to be heat-related injuries but not burns.
Firefighters from Belle Fourche, the Nisland-Arpan Volunteer Fire Department, and the Spearfish Fire Department responded.
Lamphere said fire crews were called back out in the night or early this morning as the fire flared back up. Information from the Belle Fourche Fire Department was not immediately available.
