Belle Fourche woman pleads not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — A woman who allegedly stole a significant amount of cash in August 2020 pleaded not guilty to charges against her before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
Haley Marie Takesthegun, 33, of Belle Fourche was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 2 and charged with grand theft value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and aggravated criminal entry of a motor vehicle, a Kia Minivan, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Court documents say the charges are in relation to events said to have occurred Aug. 16, 2020 and the approximate dollar amount of the theft allegation is $5,000.
Information filed in the case indicates Takesthegun has previous felony convictions: forgery and identity theft April 3, 2007 in Perkins County; and possession of a controlled substance April 14, 2021 in Butte County. This enhances the principle felony in this case from a Class 4 felony to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Takesthegun is free on $5,000 cash or surety
Takesthegun’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2
