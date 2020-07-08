Belle Fourche water line in need of emergency replacement

BELLE FOURCHE –– An approximate one-half mile of Belle Fourche water line, called the Spring Line, has caused a number of issues in recent weeks, causing the city to consider an emergency replacement.
“We have a section down there that has broke in the last two weeks four times,” Steve Nafus, interim city engineer said Monday, adding that the section was repaired twice in 2018, and 11 times in the last 16 years. “It’s getting to the point that we want to declare this an emergency and get it done as soon as possible.”
The line is located approximately nine miles south of Belle Fourche, about 70 feet north of Old Belle Road at the bottom of Redwater hill.
Nafus said the council will need to call a special meeting to consider the approval of a resolution that would declare an emergency and allow the city to fix the issues as soon as possible.
“We do have money in this year’s budget for engineering which may or may not cover the cost of … about half-mile line that we’ve had a history of problems with,” he said.
Mayor Gloria Landphere told the council that declaring an emergency would require a unanimous vote to approve and pass the resolution. She said she’d be scheduling a special meeting as soon as can be coordinated with all the parties involved.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.