BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department Banquet was held on Saturday night at the community hall.
Awards were given for numerous achievements, including Firefighter of the Year, Driver of the Year, Ball and Chain Award, as well as the Friends of the Fire Department awards.
Nicholas Loper won Firefighter of the Year.
“I just want to thank the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department, especially for keeping the catering local … there’s a group of guys here and ladies that provide us the safety of our fire department, so thank you,” said Todd Fierro with the American West Restaurant.
The Friends of the Fire Department awards went to Scott Merrow as an individual for maintenance help, and the business award was given to Family Dollar for their donations of bottled water.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.