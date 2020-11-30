BELLE FOURCHE — The annual Light Up the Night event shepherded in the holiday season with style in Belle Fourche Friday. Hundreds of community members lined the streets to partake in the parade of lights, carriage rides, chili feed, tree lighting ceremony, and fireworks.
Within the first few minutes of the Light up the Night fireworks show, sparks showered down along the north side of the Belle Fourche River, igniting a handful of small fires. Members of the event’s safety crew and from the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly, tamping down the flames. The show continued after the fires broke out but crews had them completely extinguished before the approximately 15 minute show was over. As part of the festivities, Belle Fourche held a parade, tree lighting, and other events.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.