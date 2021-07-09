Belle Fourche trooper named Trooper of the Year

PIERRE — A Belle Fourche-based state trooper and a motor carrier manager, both praised for their leadership and devotion to duty, were honored Wednesday by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Trooper Jeremy Biegert, who is stationed in Belle Fourche, has been named Trooper of the Year. Motor Carrier Manager Rhianna Nerby, who is stationed in Sioux Falls, has been named as Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year.
“These two worthy honorees every day demonstrate their willingness to serve the people of South Dakota,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “As leaders, they are willing to do what needs to be done because they realize they are doing what is best for the citizens. That spirit of service extends beyond their professional lives, as they are both active in their communities.”
Biegert started with the Highway Patrol in 2017 after serving on the Belle Fourche Police Department from 2011-2017. In addition to his daily duties as a trooper with the Northern Plains Squad, Biegert has been active as a drug recognition expert, firearms instructor, and field training officer.
“This is a humbling award because you are recognized by your peers,” Biegert said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to be a member of the Highway Patrol and will strive each day to be worthy of this honor.”
Nerby started with Motor Carrier Services in 2003 and has been the Sioux Falls Port of Entry Manager since 2011. Not only is Nerby responsible for the daily operations of the port, she also is a licensed inspector in several motor carrier categories and has attended training on issues such as the transportation of hazardous materials.
The awards were presented Wednesday at a luncheon in Sioux Falls. This year’s program sponsors were the South Dakota Trucking Association, South Dakota Auto Dealers Association, and AAA South Dakota.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.