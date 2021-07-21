Belle Fourche transfers lots to BFDC

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Monday approved the transfer of two lots to the Belle Fourche Development Corporation.
The council unanimously approved BFDC’s request to transfer Lot 2 and the remainder of Block 4, barring Lot 3, of the Busfield Addition #3 in the Belle Fourche Industrial and Rail Park. Councilmember Annie Reich was absent from Monday’s meeting.
When Councilman Randy Sowers inquired about whether the action was planned, Kellen Willert, one of the city’s attorneys, stepped up to bring the council up to date.
“My recollection is that the city has an agreement with (BFDC) where, essentially we’re (the city is) holding most of that land,” he said. “And then, when (BFDC) thinks they’re close to finding a purchaser, they’ll ask us to transfer that to them so they can finish (the deal).”
According to the agreement between the city and BFDC, on Nov. 4, 2008, four months after the land was purchased, and in the name of economic development, BFDC and the city conveyed the property, essentially declaring the city the deedholder of the property for tax purposes.
The Pioneer Tuesday reached out to Hollie Stalder, BFDC executive director, who declined to share more information about the property’s intent, citing client confidentiality.
