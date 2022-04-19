Belle Fourche to present ‘Take a Bow: A Night of Comedic One Acts’ this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE — This weekend, Belle Fourche Area Community Theater (BFACT) is slated to present a laughter-packed, two-day presentation of “Take a Bow: A Night of Comedic One Acts.”
“We’re super excited for this one,” said Derek Olson, BFACT executive director. “They all kind of have their own sense of humor, so it should be fun.”
The weekend production is expected to run approximately two hours and consists of four one act plays. The first, called “Pandora’s Revenge,” by Pat Cook, is a sinister tale of cat and mouse involving a quarrelsome elderly woman who invites to her home life insurance salesman Marvin Hanover, feigning interest in purchasing a policy.
“But nothing is quite like it seems,” Olson said. “And she has ulterior motives for getting him there.”
The second one act is called “Boise, Idaho,” by Sean Michael Welch. The play is set in a quaint café in Paris, France, where a couple have their lives chronicled aloud by a stranger at a neighboring table, as though he were narrating a novel. When the couple decide to play along, the lines of reality and fiction are blurred.
The second half of the evening’s one act performances – “Self Help” and “Coffeehouse Hotel” were written by Olson.
Self Help is a tale about three friends who get the fright of their lives when an enjoyable evening of gaming turns dark after Abaddon, a demon, is summoned to the gathering. Olson said that the friends hoped that the dread demon would help them fix the problems in their lives.
“But they get help, but not quite the way they expected,” Olson said.
Coffeehouse Hotel is a fast-paced comedy centered on a character named Tristan, just wants to get his room and a latte. However, sisters Maeve and Maeve, who run the place have their own ideas.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with 7 p.m. showings set for Friday and Saturday evenings.
Although the group most commonly holds its shows at the Belle Fourche Rec Center, Olson said they decided to switch it up a bit with this performance being held at Belle Fourche Community Hall, located at 512 Sixth Ave., directly across from Belle Fourche City Hall.
Additionally, Olson warned that the one acts will contain adult language, could be inappropriate for young children, and anyone under the age of 13 to be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door or in advance on BFACT’s website www.bellefourcheact.com.
The group will also be hosting a bake sale during the event. Donations help fund community theater and its productions.
2022 season schedule announced
“We have so much going on, we’re actually going to start overlapping this summer,” Olson said of the season’s bustling production schedule.
June 10-12, Belle Fourche Area Community Theater will produce a children’s theater show, “Don Q & his Squire Sancho.” The production is a kid-show take on Don Quixote, Olson said.
“We’re very excited for that,” he said. “Usually, our Christmas shows tend to be very kid heavy, so we decided to try something this summer more in that regard.”
Auditions for the show were held Monday and Tuesday this week. The production will be held at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Auditorium.
On June 24-25, BFACT will expand its typical offerings with a dinner theater production at Grap’s Burgers & Brews, located at 518 National St., in Belle Fourche. The show, called “Ledge, Ledger, and the Legend,”
“That one is a really fun comedy,” Olson said. “And the idea is (that) people can come get their food and then watch the show, (which) is about an hour, and have fun.”
Auditions are expected to be held in May, with more information to be released in the coming weeks.
For its main stage summer show, the group will present the classic comedy released in 1936, “You Can’t Take it with You,” slated for Aug. 19-21 at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Auditorium.
“It’s a really fun, classic show about a really eccentric family who kind of lives life their own way, which, a lot of times, the people around them don’t quite understand,” Olson said.
Auditions are planned for June 20-21.
Next, on Oct. 15, Olson said BFACT is planning to hold a volunteer appreciation gala at Venue 519 in Belle Fourche.
“It’ll be a free event for volunteers who’ve worked throughout the year,” he said. “We’re really excited for that.”
A live audience & radio show hybrid Halloween show is slated for Oct. 29, also at Venue 519, located at 519 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche.
“We’ll have some tickets for sale, but it’ll also be streaming (online),” Olson said, adding that while the exact production has not yet been selected, he expects that to be done in the near future and will be the subject of announcements as fall nears.
Lastly, on Dec. 9-11, BFACT plans to present “A Christmas Carol” for its final show of 2022, to be held at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Auditorium.
For more information about BFACT, upcoming productions, or to donate, visit www.bellefourcheact.com.
