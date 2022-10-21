Belle Fourche swears in new police officer Oct 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, Belle Fourche Mayor Randy Schmidt swore in new police officer, Heath Harter. Harter will be a full-time officer, and his first day will be Oct. 31. Pioneer photo by Sidnee ShortTo read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDeadwood couple named SD’s ‘Angels in Adoption’ honoreesRenovations to Evans Park launches community uproarNeiman family honored with new rec path recognitionSpearfish moving forward with new skate park plansBelle School Board concerned over proposed social studies standardsTCAS needs help rehoming 25 catsSpearfish welcomes new planning directorSpearfish Skate Park coming to Spartan ParkKallas named Broadcaster of the YearHelicopter flight part of dust mitigation efforts Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
