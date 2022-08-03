Belle Fourche swears in its first-ever city administrator Monday

BELLE FOURCHE — Bob Nelson, Jr. took his oath of office and was presented with a certificate of appointment Monday, officially taking the helm as the Belle Fourche city administrator. Nelson, who resigned from his position as the Deadwood public works director in July, began in the new position in city hall Monday. He is the first to assume the newly-fashioned position for the city. Nelson’s office is located on the first floor of the Belle Fourche City Hall.
