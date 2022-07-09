Belle Fourche submits application for BIG grant

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Tuesday approved the submission of an application seeking state bridge grant funds to finance preliminary engineering costs on a 10th Avenue structure with the goal of pursuing replacement grant funds in the future.
The box culvert structure, which spans Hay Creek, located on 10th Avenue just north of the intersection with U.S. Highway 212 Business Loop, which serves as a primary travel route for area residents is in “fair.”
The council approved the application’s submission to the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program. Specifically, the city applied for assistance with funding preliminary engineering costs, estimated to cost approximately $86,200. If awarded funds, which entails an 80/20 match, the city would be on the hook for an estimated $17,240 and would have three years to expend the funds.
This year’s preliminary engineering bridge grant applications are due by Aug. 1.
Preliminary engineering work entails the frontend engineering efforts related to the preparation for the rehabilitation or replacement of a bridge or structure, including bridge hydraulic studies and recommendations related to the structure’s future.
Other requirements to qualify for the grants include the imposition of a wheel tax and the implementing a five-year road and bridge plan.
The BIG program was created in 2015 by Senate Bill 1 which set aside $7 million per year from funds generated by license plate fees and non-commercial vehicle fees to be used to repair and replace aging local bridges.
Additionally, the state DOT sets aside $8 million of state gas tax funds annually, for a grand total of $15 million available for the BIG grants each year. Earlier this year, the Transportation Commission awarded approximately $1.5 million in preliminary engineering (PE) grants, increased the available funding by $7.5 million, reallocated approximately $2.25 million from closed projects for a total allocation of $24.75 million.
The $24.75 million total represents the amount allocated within this grant cycle, which began last fall with preliminary engineering grants. To date, the BIG program has awarded $101.2 million in grants to local governments.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.