Belle Fourche signs on to participate in DANR tire cleanup program at landfill

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Monday authorized the participation in a state tire cleanup program at the municipal landfill.
“This is a grant that we applied for with the state back in 2018,” Public Works Director Dirk Hoffman told the public works committee during its July 26 meeting. “… (The program) helps the residents around the community (to) be able to come in (to) dispose of tires at no cost to them.”
The 80/20 grant program is facilitated through the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). Hoffman explained that when a community member drops off used tires at the city landfill, the city disposes of the material and the state will reimburse the city for 80% of the costs.
“So, it’s kind of a community effort to help out the community and residents to bring in and dispose of tires and not have to be charged,” Hoffman said.
Currently, the city landfill charges the following rates for tire disposal - $4 per tire smaller than 17 inches, $9 each for tires with rim size under 17 inches, $10 for tires larger than 17 inches, $15 for tires with rim size larger than 17 inches, and $250 per ton for commercial rate for multiple tires or a large load of tires.
The DANR’s Environmental Funding Program pays $150,000 to $200,000 annually for tire cleanups around the state. In March, the DANR announced that in 2021, it plans to fund several tire cleanup events in western South Dakota.
The DANR board has approved $600,000 in grants from the Solid Waste Management Program for waste tire and solid waste cleanup projects.
According to an email dated July 20 between Hoffman and Tyler Zettl, natural resources engineer with DANR, Zettl reported that according to the state’s records, the city’s cost for a 2018 tire cleanup event was roughly $40,000. Zettl stated that $30,000 of that cost was funded by the state.
On Thursday, Hoffman told the Pioneer he’s hoping to have the new program up and running around the beginning of September. For more information about the program or the landfill, Hoffman said community members could see the city’s website www.bellefourche.org or call city hall at 892-2494.
