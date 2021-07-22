Belle Fourche signs DOT agreement, extends Roundup St. funding to 2025

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Monday authorized Mayor Randy Schmidt to sign an agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) related to the resurfacing of the Roundup Street bridge surface, allowing the city to extend the funding requirements until 2025.
The bridge work is being partially funded by the state’s Bridge Improvement Grant program.
The council unanimously approved the extension.
“We received some funds from the state (to perform the work on the Roundup Street bridge), and the original agreement gave us until 2023,” Finance Officer Breanna Schaefer said. “And the state is now giving us (the city) until the end of 2025.”
Though, that may not be necessary, according to Assistant Engineer Steve Nafus, as the project was on this year’s schedule.
“I don’t know why they wanted to give us more time because this one is scheduled for this fall,” he said. “I think they’re having problems around the state due to the COVID, so they extended some of them.”
Councilmember Randy Sowers inquired whether the amendment to the agreement was really necessary, considering the project remains on this year’s schedule.
“It should be done before that timeframe,” Nafus said.
